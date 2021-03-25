Santa Maria mobile carwashers protest proposed regulations

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — Last week, the City of Santa Maria proposed putting new regulations on mobile carwashers in response to complaints from professional carwashes.

According to a follow-up report from www.ksby.com, mobile carwashers are protesting these proposed regulations, saying they could put them out of business.

In particular, they are against a proposal that would ban mobile carwashers from working on city streets and establishing regulations for water runoff.

“These are families trying to get by, trying to make a living, trying to support themselves,” said Chris Barajas, California Detail Center owner. “They’re not asking for a handout — they’re out there working during a pandemic when there’s no jobs to be had. What are these people going to do right now?”

City officials said they want to pass the regulations in the name of safety, fairness and protecting the environment from discharged wastewater while also helping mobile carwashers prosper.

“The City is not trying to put anybody out of business. The goal is to have mobile commercial washers return to being mobile, not stationary on a street, which is what drives many of the complaints we receive,” city officials said in a statement.

The mobile carwashers said they would have to purchase new equipment to comply with the proposed regulations.

