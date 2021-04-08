Santa Maria passes mobile carwash ordinance

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — According to www.santamariatimes.com , the Santa Maria city council passed an ordinance that prohibits mobile carwashing on public streets and mandates washers possess certain permits and equipment to gather and transport wastewater.

Despite mobile carwashers protesting outside City Hall during the meeting and three other times since the first reading of the regulations on March 16th, the council voted 3-2 to pass the ordinance.

Although enforcement and the fees stipulated in the ordinance will not go into effect until late summer at the earliest, many mobile carwashers felt the ordinance would put them out of business and did not take into account the impacts on their families, especially during the pandemic.

“This has affected me greatly. I can’t sleep and I haven’t been able to eat,” said mobile carwash owner Manuel Delgado. “We are just getting out of the pandemic, and what the City Council wants to do is like a bomb for us.”

While officials counted around 80 licensed mobile wash businesses in the city, local business owners said that the total number of licensed and unlicensed mobile washes was probably closer to 180.

“Half of those use at least one helper for a total of 270 families involved in the service, and I know each and every one of them personally,” said Chris Barajas, owner of California Detail Center and a longtime member of the local mobile carwash community.