Scenes from Day 1 of The Car Wash Show

Day 1 is in the books — and what a day it was!
From Educational Sessions with industry leaders to new product demonstrations across the trade show floor, it was a great start to this year’s show!
Day 1 is in the books — and what a day it was!
From Educational Sessions with industry leaders to new product demonstrations across the trade show floor, it was a great start to this year’s show!
LAS VEGAS — There are 32 companies in Innovation Alley at this year’s The Car Wash Show™.
LAS VEGAS — According to the International Carwash Association, the 32 companies in Innovation Alley at this year's The Car Wash Show™ are all either first- or second-time exhibitors and range from greenfield development firms to lighting and soap manufacturers and distributors.
Placement in Innovation Alley allows companies new to the industry to focus on sharing their innovations and connecting with decision-makers.
LAS VEGAS — The Hall of Fame celebration commemorates some of the industry’s best and brightest.
Be sure to check out this industry resource while at The Car Wash Show™.
Be sure to check out this equipment and much more while at The Car Wash Show™.
A complete listing of all the companies that will be on The Car Wash Show™ floor.
LAS VEGAS — The day has finally arrived at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
LAS VEGAS — The special gathering after show hours will provide plenty of fun and entertainment.
AKRON, Ohio — Easily navigate the show floor and effectively plan with our guide’s Schedule of Events.