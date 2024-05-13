Schedule of Events for The Car Wash Show™ 2024

SUNDAY, MAY 12
WCA Car Wash Tour 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Registration 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
PAMA President’s Reception 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
WCA Welcome Reception 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
The Car Wash Show AFTER DARK 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
MONDAY, MAY 13
Registration 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Education Sessions 8:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
Trade Show Floor 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
The Big Bash 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Brought to you by OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions
TUESDAY, MAY 14
Registration 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Education Sessions 8:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
Trade Show Floor 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Exhibitor Booth Crawl 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Hall of Fame Celebration 5:00 p.m. – 6:15 p.m.
The Car Wash Show AFTER DARK 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 15
Registration 8:00 a.m. – Noon
Trade Show Floor 9:00 a.m. – Noon