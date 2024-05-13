 Schedule of Events for The Car Wash Show™ 2024

Schedule of Events for The Car Wash Show™ 2024

A schedule of educational and social events at the show taking place in Nashville.

By Rich DiPaolo
Published:
SUNDAY, MAY 12

WCA Car Wash Tour                                       9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Registration                                                     9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

PAMA President’s Reception                          6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

WCA Welcome Reception                               6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

The Car Wash Show AFTER DARK                9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

MONDAY, MAY 13

Registration                                                     7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Education Sessions                                         8:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Trade Show Floor                                            11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The Big Bash                                                   5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Brought to you by OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions

TUESDAY, MAY 14

Registration                                                     7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Education Sessions                                         8:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Trade Show Floor                                            11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Exhibitor Booth Crawl                                     3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Hall of Fame Celebration                                5:00 p.m. – 6:15 p.m.

The Car Wash Show AFTER DARK                9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

Registration                                                     8:00 a.m. – Noon

Trade Show Floor                                            9:00 a.m. – Noon

The Car Wash Show 2024
Welcomemat at The Car Wash Show 2024
Tour Nashville carwashes before The Car Wash Show 2024
Industry Events

The Car Wash Show™ 2024 state of the industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Several speakers will give an update on the current state of the carwash industry at The Car Wash Show™ 2024.

By Kyle Alexander
Published:
The Car Wash Show 2024 Nashville skyline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — If you need an update on the carwash industry, this session is a “must attend” at The Car Wash Show™ 2024.

The State of Today’s Car Wash Industry, presented by International Carwash Association (ICA), will highlight the latest insights from ICA’s consumer and industry research.

PC&D Exhibit Product Guide out now

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Exhibit Product Guide provides in-depth looks of everything that will be happening at The Car Wash Show™ 2024.

By Kyle Alexander
ICA honoring this year’s Hall of Fame inductee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — ICA President Marcus Kittrell will present the association’s highest honor while fostering connections among ICA members.

By Kyle Alexander
The Car Wash Show 2024
Best of the best: Highlighting market leaders in the carwash industry

Recognizing excellence in the professional carwash market.

By Rich DiPaolo
Moleaer expands into industry with nanobubble technology

Visit Moleaer’s booth on Innovation Alley, #3223, to learn more about how nanobubble technology can transform carwash operations.

By Jennifer Clements
Moleaer Inc. nanobubble technology

The party rolls on at The Car Wash Show™ Big Bash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Keep the excitement going after a day of education and exploration at The Car Wash Show™.

By Kyle Alexander
The Car Wash Show 2024
Experience The Car Wash Show™ After Dark

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After the daytime festivities end, attendees can network while and have a good time at The Car Wash Show After Dark.

By Kyle Alexander
The Car Wash Show 2024 Nashville skyline
Party with the president before The Car Wash Show™

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The dinner merges professionalism with the vibrant pulse of the preventative automotive industry.

By Kyle Alexander
The Car Wash Show 2024 Nashville skyline
Check out Nashville’s premiere carwash sites

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Let The Car Wash Show™ festivities begin on Sunday, May 12, before The Car Wash Show™ even starts.

By Kyle Alexander
Tour Nashville carwashes before The Car Wash Show 2024