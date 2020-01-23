Schedule of Events for SCWA 2020

Click Here to Read More

CEO Forum 2020 — Arthur Greeno, Chick-fil-A: 12:30 p.m.

Arthur has been with Chick-fil-A for over 30 years. He believes customer service is the cornerstone to business success in any business culture. When people think customer service, Chick-fil-A is almost always at the top. Arthur has traveled all over the country speaking about how to provide “remarkable” service.

Arthur teaches business owners how to create a unique culture in his own lighthearted, irreverent and down-to-earth way. His insight will give you keys to be remarkable and make a difference in your business.

EXPO Floor & Quick Talks Hours: 2:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, JAN. 30, 2020

Keynote Speaker – Vice President Dick Cheney: 10:30 a.m.

Dick Cheney served as vice president of the U.S. during the eight eventful years of the George W. Bush presidency. As vice president, Cheney was best known for his involvement in national security matters following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Cheney has been recognized by many as the most powerful and consequential vice president in American history. He has served over four decades of public service at the highest levels of our government. Cheney served as chief of staff for President Gerald Ford. He also served five terms in the U.S. House of Representatives from Wyoming. As secretary of defense, Cheney led American forces to victory in Operation Just Cause in Panama and Operation Desert Storm in the Persian Gulf.