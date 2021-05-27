 Schedule of events for SCWA 2021
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Schedule of events for SCWA 2021

on

Q&A: What to expect at the 2021 SCWA Convention & EXPO

on

Coming together again

on

SCWA 2021 List of Exhibitors and Floor Plan
calendar, clock, schedule

Industry Events

Schedule of events for SCWA 2021

What’s happening when at the Fort Worth Convention Center from June 9-11, 2021.
on

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

SCWA Happy Hour at the Hampton Hotel: 5:00 p.m.


Meet your friends at the Hampton Hotel to kick off your 2021 SCWA EXPERIENCE.

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Convention Registration: 9:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Pre-Convention Devotion: 9:30 a.m.

Enjoy a motivational start to your SCWA EXPERIENCE with industry friends.

CEO Forum – Michael Dominguez, President and

CEO of ALHI: 10:30 a.m.

EXPO and Quick Talks Session Hours: 1:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Welcome Reception in EXPO Area: 4:30 p.m.

SCWA Happy Hour at the Hampton Hotel: 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 10, 2021

Convention Registration: 7:00 a.m.

Continental Breakfast – State Discussion Tables: 7:30 a.m.

Car Wash Investor Basics: 8:00 – 10:15 a.m.

If you are considering entering the $23 billion professional carwash industry, a current carwash owner, new to the business or changing models, this session is for you. Open only to carwashers present or future.

Fast Tracks: 8:00 a.m.

Pick your topics and circulate between discussion tables. Each session is 25 minutes.

Idea Exchange Sessions: 9:00 a.m.

Breakout sessions discussing challenges and practical solutions for all carwash models and lube/detail operations.

General Session; Presentation of 2021 SCWA Lifetime Achievement Award; and Keynote Address – Steve Forbes, Chairman of the Forbes Media Empire: 10:30 a.m.

Attendee Lunch with Exhibitors: 12:00 p.m.

EXPO and Quick Talks Session Hours: 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

SCWA Heads to Billy Bob’s – Fort Worth Stockyards:
6:00 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of fun, food and friends.

Friday, June 11, 2021

Convention Registration: 7:30 a.m. 

Concurrent Sessions: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.

  • Virtual Car Wash Tour – 808 Car Wash, Kapulei, Hawaii
  • Mini Express Conversions
  • Characteristics of Great Car Wash Managers
  • Behind the Mask – Creating a Customer-Focused Culture in the New Landscape 
  • International Detailing Association’s Sessions

Concurrent Sessions Repeat: 9:15 – 10:15 a.m.

General Session – Adapting to Change in Today’s Car Wash World: 10:45 – 11:45 a.m.

2020 produced challenges and opportunities on many fronts for the carwash community. The dynamics of the industry are evolving. This general session panel will discuss many of the challenges and changes as we move forward together.

Closing Luncheon: 12:00 p.m.

Introduction of 2021-2022 SCWA officers and directors.

This information is accurate as of 4/21/21. Please check www.swcarwash.org for updated information.

