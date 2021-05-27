Schedule of events for SCWA 2021

SCWA Happy Hour at the Hampton Hotel: 5:00 p.m.

Meet your friends at the Hampton Hotel to kick off your 2021 SCWA EXPERIENCE.

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Convention Registration: 9:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Pre-Convention Devotion: 9:30 a.m.

Enjoy a motivational start to your SCWA EXPERIENCE with industry friends.

CEO Forum – Michael Dominguez, President and

CEO of ALHI: 10:30 a.m.

EXPO and Quick Talks Session Hours: 1:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Welcome Reception in EXPO Area: 4:30 p.m.

SCWA Happy Hour at the Hampton Hotel: 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 10, 2021

Convention Registration: 7:00 a.m.

Continental Breakfast – State Discussion Tables: 7:30 a.m.

Car Wash Investor Basics: 8:00 – 10:15 a.m.

If you are considering entering the $23 billion professional carwash industry, a current carwash owner, new to the business or changing models, this session is for you. Open only to carwashers present or future.

Fast Tracks: 8:00 a.m.

Pick your topics and circulate between discussion tables. Each session is 25 minutes.

Idea Exchange Sessions: 9:00 a.m.

Breakout sessions discussing challenges and practical solutions for all carwash models and lube/detail operations.

General Session; Presentation of 2021 SCWA Lifetime Achievement Award; and Keynote Address – Steve Forbes, Chairman of the Forbes Media Empire: 10:30 a.m.

Attendee Lunch with Exhibitors: 12:00 p.m.

EXPO and Quick Talks Session Hours: 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

SCWA Heads to Billy Bob’s – Fort Worth Stockyards:

6:00 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of fun, food and friends.

Friday, June 11, 2021

Convention Registration: 7:30 a.m.

Concurrent Sessions: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.

Virtual Car Wash Tour – 808 Car Wash, Kapulei, Hawaii

Mini Express Conversions

Characteristics of Great Car Wash Managers

Behind the Mask – Creating a Customer-Focused Culture in the New Landscape

International Detailing Association’s Sessions

Concurrent Sessions Repeat: 9:15 – 10:15 a.m.