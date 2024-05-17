 ScrubaDub announces new Rhode Island location

ScrubaDub announces new Rhode Island location

COVENTRY, R.I. — ScrubaDub's Coventry location boasts an eco-friendly carwash tunnel with a flat conveyor belt and innovative design.

By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
COVENTRY, R.I. — ScrubaDub announced in a press release the grand opening of its Coventry, Rhode Island, location at 2305 New London Turnpike (next to Wendy’s).

The newest facility features a cutting-edge, eco-friendly exterior carwash tunnel with innovative design and convenient flat conveyor belt for easy vehicle loading.

“As part of our commitment to customer satisfaction, every visitor enjoys ScrubaDub’s renowned complimentary offerings including pretzels, stickers for kids, dog treats and access to our Satisfaction Center for those final finishing touches,” said Mathew Paisner, director of business development at ScrubaDub. “All ScrubaDub services are backed by our 100% Satisfaction Guarantee.”

Customers who join ScrubaDub’s Unlimited carwash membership can wash anytime they like across over 20 New England ScrubaDub locations and receive access to free self-service vacuums, mat cleaning, gas discounts and more, stated the press release.

For a limited time, new Coventry customers can join ScrubaDub Unlimited for only $5 for the first month.

ScrubaDub Coventry will celebrate its grand opening with giveaways and events, including a ribbon cutting on May 17th hosted by the Central Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, as well as a customer appreciation event on Saturday, July 13 from 12p.m.-2p.m. with the WPRO-FM Radio Street Team, morning show host Bekah Berger and free drinks from Del’s All Natural Lemonade.

“As a third-generation family business, we look forward to providing the Coventry, Rhode Island, community with the highest quality carwash experience,” said Danny Paisner, president of ScrubaDub.

Carwash News

National Carwash Solutions announces new CCO

GRIMES, Iowa — The new NCS CCO will leverage extensive experience in engineered products markets to enhance sales and marketing strategies.

By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
GRIMES, Iowa — National Carwash Solutions (NCS), a carwash service provider in North America, announced David Kemp as chief commercial officer (CCO) in a press release, effective May 9, 2024.

With nearly thirty years of experience in commercial leadership and financial roles, Kemp has a proven track record in engineered products markets.

Mark VII Equipment new CEO

ARVADA, Colo. — Mark VII’s new CEO, Uwe Scharfy, took his position on May 1, bringing a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the company.

By Kyle Alexander
IGL Coatings USA welcomes new leaders

SARALAND, Ala. — The company has made a transition in ownership and leadership, passing the reins to Mike Karlen and Dustin Jackson.

By Kyle Alexander
ZIPS Car Wash celebrates over 40,000 teachers and nurses

PLANO, Texas — The honoring of teachers and nurses helped celebrate them for two national appreciation days.

By Kyle Alexander
DRB announces new regional sales representative

AKRON, Ohio — Matthew Skaggs will serve the Northeast region for tunnel sales at DRB and has been with the company for nearly 30 years.

By Kyle Alexander

Navigating opportunities and challenges

The dynamic express carwash industry offers promising opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors amid growing consumer demand for convenient, eco-friendly automotive solutions.

By Brian Epstein
National Carwash Solutions unites chemistry brands

GRIMES, Iowa — NCS Chemistry sets a new standard for operational excellence and sustainability by combining the three brands.

By Kyle Alexander
Rinsed acquires Ignite Wash

NEW YORK — The acquisition will empower operators with cutting-edge CRM technology for enhanced customer interactions and increased revenue.

By Kyle Alexander
ISTOBAL reaches turnover of 156 million euros in 2023

VALENCIA, Spain — The group maintained solid profitability driven by its service line and improved operating margins in key markets.

By Kyle Alexander