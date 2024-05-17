ScrubaDub announces new Rhode Island location

COVENTRY, R.I. — ScrubaDub announced in a press release the grand opening of its Coventry, Rhode Island, location at 2305 New London Turnpike (next to Wendy’s).

The newest facility features a cutting-edge, eco-friendly exterior carwash tunnel with innovative design and convenient flat conveyor belt for easy vehicle loading.

“As part of our commitment to customer satisfaction, every visitor enjoys ScrubaDub’s renowned complimentary offerings including pretzels, stickers for kids, dog treats and access to our Satisfaction Center for those final finishing touches,” said Mathew Paisner, director of business development at ScrubaDub. “All ScrubaDub services are backed by our 100% Satisfaction Guarantee.”

Customers who join ScrubaDub’s Unlimited carwash membership can wash anytime they like across over 20 New England ScrubaDub locations and receive access to free self-service vacuums, mat cleaning, gas discounts and more, stated the press release.

For a limited time, new Coventry customers can join ScrubaDub Unlimited for only $5 for the first month.

ScrubaDub Coventry will celebrate its grand opening with giveaways and events, including a ribbon cutting on May 17th hosted by the Central Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, as well as a customer appreciation event on Saturday, July 13 from 12p.m.-2p.m. with the WPRO-FM Radio Street Team, morning show host Bekah Berger and free drinks from Del’s All Natural Lemonade.

“As a third-generation family business, we look forward to providing the Coventry, Rhode Island, community with the highest quality carwash experience,” said Danny Paisner, president of ScrubaDub.