SCWA 2020 spurs networking, education forward

It might have been their first rodeo for some, but for many it was simply another great, memorable SCWA Annual Convention & EXPO. Hosted by the Southwest Car Wash Association (SCWA), the event filled the Fort Worth Convention Center from Jan. 29-31 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Click Here to Read More

According to SCWA Executive Director Chuck Space, “We had well over 2,000 attendees again this year. And, the other statistic that was amazing to me was we had attendees (not counting exhibitors) from 45 states plus three foreign countries — Germany, Australia and Canada.”

Southwest Car Wash Association

The show’s organizers saddled up their plans to adjust to this year’s change in venue for the event, which has been held in previous years a short distance away in Arlington, Texas.

The Fort Worth Convention Center featured all of the 160-plus exhibitors in one, large exhibit space.

Additionally, the roster of speakers delivered on high pre-show expectations.

Southwest Car Wash Association

This year’s sessions included Chick-fil-A’s Arthur Greeno’s presentation on the importance of effectively serving customers as well as a keynote from former Vice President Dick Cheney discussing his political and life experiences in a Q&A format.

When asked how he thinks the economy will trend, especially with regards to small business owners, Cheney said, “I’m pretty optimistic. … The economy is very much vibrant and alive, and [has] a lower unemployment rate than we’ve had in years. We’ve got about as good as we can get at any particular point in time, and we’re heading in the right direction.”

Southwest Car Wash Association

Prior to the keynote address, SCWA presented its 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award to Brian Campbell, “Carwashing’s No. 1 Fan.” Campbell’s acceptance speech was short and sweet: “Thank you — I love you all very much.”

Southwest Car Wash Association

Fort Worth, which is a city in North Central Texas, became an important trading post for cowboys at the end of the Chisholm Trail in the late 19th century. So, in order to get the full Fort Worth experience, it was only fitting that SCWA attendees also got to experience a professional rodeo at the new Dickies Arena while in town.

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, an event that has been held in the city for over 100 years, aligned with the scheduling of SCWA 2020, and attendees were treated to the show on Thursday night.