SCWA 2022 Convention & EXPO preview

AUSTIN, Texas — The Southwest Car Wash Association (SCWA) is hosting the first large carwash expo of 2022 from Feb. 27 through March 1 at the Fort Worth Convention Center, according to an SCWA press release.

Registration for the Fort Worth, Texas, event is still open and SCWA encourages carwash professionals to learn more about what exciting programming they can find at the 2022 Convention & EXPO.

The 2022 keynote speaker is former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, who is anticipated to discuss current economic and security trends.

The SCWA is proud to welcome Gingrich to the event to speak on Monday, Feb. 28 at the General Session.

On Tuesday, Feb. 29, industry experts from Mammoth Holdings, Sonny’s The CarWash Factory, National Carwash Solutions, Autobell Car Wash and Professional Carwashing & Detailing will discuss carwash trends in the closing session panel titled, “Transformation of the Car Wash Industry.”