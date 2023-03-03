 SCWA 2023: recording breaking convention and expo - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

SCWA 2023: recording breaking convention and expo

FORT WORTH, Texas — Southwest Car Wash Association event hosted nationally recognized speakers, EXPO, educational sessions and more.

By PCD Staff

FORT WORTH, Texas — The 2023 edition of the Southwest Car Wash Association (SWCA) Convention & EXPO recently concluded bringing together more than 2,500 carwashers from 45 states plus Mexico and Canada at the Fort Worth Convention Center, Feb. 22-24. 

“This was a record-breaking event for SCWA,” said President Ryan Darby said in a press release. “As the first big carwash event of the year, the SCWA Convention & EXPO is a wonderful opportunity to bring the greater carwash community together and provide for the carwash owners and operators to learn and grow their operations.”

The convention was highlighted by two nationally recognized speakers.

Jose Costa, CEO of Magnolia Holdings, kicked off the popular CEO Forum on Wednesday, giving his insights on leadership skills to be successful in life and business.

On Thursday, attendees enjoyed the inspirational message from Convention Keynote Dick Vitale.

Vitale offered motivational stories and insights encouraging attendees to fill their lives with passion and pride.

The 2023 SCWA event included a record EXPO area with more than 370 booths and over 100,000 square feet of eye-popping exhibits, according to the release; the popular EXPO Quick Talks Stage; plus, premier education sessions including the Car Wash Academy.

As SCWA Incoming President Mel Ulrich noted, “I am always amazed to see the excitement and enthusiasm of all the attendees. So many people made comments to me like: “Awesome show!” “You really need to come to see how great this show is,” “Once again, first class as always,” “Just what my team needed” and “Always the industry’s very best.”

Mark your calendars now for EXPERIENCE SCWA 2024, Feb. 28 through March 1, 2024, at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

