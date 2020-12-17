SCWA announces 2021 convention date change

AUSTIN, Texas — The Southwest Car Wash Association announced that the SCWA Board of Directors voted to move the 2021 SCWA Convention & Car Wash EXPO dates to June 9-11, 2021 at the Fort Worth Convention Center, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

This decision to move the dates from the original Feb. 17-19 was made after careful consideration of the current COVID situation and evaluating the factors that will exist over the next 60 to 90 days, the release continued.

The SCWA Board believes that getting through the winter months, the flu season and rollout of the vaccine will provide a safer and larger attended event for everyone to enjoy, the release added.

The SCWA Board based its decision on feedback from prospective attendees; exhibitors; information from other events during the same time frame; and Legends, a company providing COVID protocols for many professional sports teams, the release noted.

In addition, the Board asked the SCWA Exhibitor Council for guidance.

The Council, comprised of over 30 exhibiting companies, unanimously recommended SCWA move to the June dates during its Dec. 9th Zoom meeting, the release stated.

According to SCWA President Jeff Blansit, “We are excited that moving the Convention & EXPO dates to June 9-11 will still make SCWA the first big carwash show of the year and deliver the opportunity for exhibitors and carwash owners to connect in a safe and comfortable environment. The popular SCWA Experience is very well-known, and we want to make sure that unique experience is available to an even larger carwash community.”