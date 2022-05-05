SCWA recognized for water conservation efforts - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

AUSTIN, Texas — Southwest Car Wash Association (SCWA) has been recognized by the city of Austin, Texas, for “excellence in water conservation,” a press release stated.

According to the announcement from the City of Austin, “Your efforts truly make a positive difference in the Austin community and for taking innovative approaches to ensure clean water for future generations. We are recognizing SCWA for your commitment for protecting Austin’s water resources.”

For more than 25 years, the SCWA Water Conservation Alliance has created a voluntary partnership between SCWA professional carwash operators and state, county, and local governments.

This partnership offers information and guidelines for the carwash operator on efficient water use. In addition, the SCWA program provides information to community officials on the new technology and water-conserving data and efforts of the carwash industry.