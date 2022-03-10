SCWA’s ‘first big carwash show in 2022’ concludes

FORT WORTH, Texas — The 2022 edition of the Southwest Car Wash Association (SCWA) Convention & EXPO recently concluded, bringing together over 2,200 carwashers from 45 different states and Canada at the Fort Worth Convention Center, according to an association press release.

According to SCWA President Ryan Darby, “The SCWA Convention & EXPO is a great opportunity for the carwash owners and operators to learn and grow their operations. I am always amazed to see the excitement and enthusiasm of all the attendees and to be able to bring the carwash community together to see old friends and meet new ones.”

The convention was highlighted by two nationally recognized speakers, Steven Foster, CEO of Foster + Fathom, kicked off the popular CEO Forum on Sunday.

Then on Monday, attendees heard economic, business and in-depth political insights from Newt Gingrich, Former Speaker of the U.S. House.

As one attendee stated, “Your speakers were fantastic. This was the best lineup of education and speakers I have seen in the industry.”

Jerry Miller, SCWA past president and former Fort Worth Car Wash owner received the 2022 SCWA Lifetime Achievement Award.

The audience was treated to a moving video presentation highlighting Jerry’s legacy in the carwash industry.

According to Awards Chair Mel Ulrich, “The Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest recognition given by the SCWA and we are so proud to add Jerry’s name to our honor roll.”