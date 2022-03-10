 SCWA’s ‘first big carwash show in 2022’ concludes
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

SCWA’s ‘first big carwash show in 2022’ concludes

on

Splash Car Wash opens two express washes in New York

on

RealSource Group closes over $50M of express wash sale-leasebacks in Q1

on

LUV Car Wash completes acquisition in San Diego debut
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 62: Introducing Merit Autospa Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 62: Introducing Merit Autospa

Water efficiency Video
play

Water efficiency

Current Digital Issue

March 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Submissions open

Showcase your carwash business on Carwash.com and our social media profiles.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 103: Leading Women in Carwash – Melissa Pirkey

We welcome a hardworking insurance agent to WashTalk who discusses her passion for advocating for her carwash clients.

Wash Talk ep. 102: 2022 M&A Predictions

An audio reading of the February 2022 cover story, this episode features insights from three market leaders.

Wash Talk ep. 101: Previewing the 2022 SCWA Convention & EXPO Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 101: Previewing the 2022 SCWA Convention & EXPO

Chuck Space, executive director of SCWA, tells us what to expect at the show in Fort Worth, Texas.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

SCWA’s ‘first big carwash show in 2022’ concludes

 

on

FORT WORTH, Texas — The 2022 edition of the Southwest Car Wash Association (SCWA) Convention & EXPO recently concluded, bringing together over 2,200 carwashers from 45 different states and Canada at the Fort Worth Convention Center, according to an association press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

According to SCWA President Ryan Darby, “The SCWA Convention & EXPO is a great opportunity for the carwash owners and operators to learn and grow their operations. I am always amazed to see the excitement and enthusiasm of all the attendees and to be able to bring the carwash community together to see old friends and meet new ones.”

The convention was highlighted by two nationally recognized speakers, Steven Foster, CEO of Foster + Fathom, kicked off the popular CEO Forum on Sunday. 

Then on Monday, attendees heard economic, business and in-depth political insights from Newt Gingrich, Former Speaker of the U.S. House. 

As one attendee stated, “Your speakers were fantastic. This was the best lineup of education and speakers I have seen in the industry.”

Jerry Miller, SCWA past president and former Fort Worth Car Wash owner received the 2022 SCWA Lifetime Achievement Award.

The audience was treated to a moving video presentation highlighting Jerry’s legacy in the carwash industry. 

According to Awards Chair Mel Ulrich, “The Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest recognition given by the SCWA and we are so proud to add Jerry’s name to our honor roll.”   

Advertisement

The 2022 SCWA event included an expanded EXPO area with more than 355 booths and over 80,000-square-feet of eye-popping installations, the popular EXPO Quick Talks Stage, plus premier education sessions including the Car Wash Academy. 

As SCWA outgoing President Jeff Blansit noted, “It was rewarding to hear so many great comments about our event like: “Awesome Show”; “Great leadership for the industry”; “First-class as always”; “Just what my team needed”; “Always the very best.”    

SCWA invites carwash owners and operators to join them at next year’s event, “EXPERIENCE SCWA 2023,” which will be taking place Feb. 22-24, 2023, at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Carwash News: LUV Car Wash completes first Jacksonville acquisition

Carwash News: Mint Eco Car Wash announces $150 million expansion plan

Carwash News: Everwash raises $6 million in second round of funding

Carwash News: Tidal Wave Auto Spa opens three new sites

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing