Seasoned industry veterans partner to launch new firm: Amplify Car Wash Advisors

Born of the partnership between Bill Martin, past president of International Carwash Association, founding partner of Car Wash Partners/Mister Car Wash and current owner of Metro Express, and Jeff Pavone, founding partner of CP Capital Advisory and Commercial Plus, they are taking on a brand-new venture together with more than a decade of experience advising on complex transactions in the carwash industry, the release continued.

Amplify has formed to serve the evolving needs of the carwash business, utilizing Martin and Pavone’s combined experience to guide sellers through critical business decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, brokerage, capital advisory and operational guidance, the release noted.

Martin states, “Jeff and I agreed there is an opportunity to serve carwashers as they seek to grow their brands and their enterprise more aggressively in today’s highly competitive and rapidly evolving environment, without the constraint of limited capital. We can do this by finding the right financial partner that is the best fit for the carwasher and all of the stakeholders in the company. Also, if the timing is right for the owner, we can find a suitable financial exit.”

The firm’sclient-focusedprocess is designed to align carwash owners with strategic partners to maximize the value of the carwash operation, the release added.

Pavone says of the approach, “Amplify combines an institutional process with a personalized touch.”

Martin adds, “Amplify is the only company serving carwashers that can aid in improving operations through proven successful methods to grow both volume and EBITDA. We only get paid when the carwash has achieved its goals. Amplify positions the carwash owner for growth while securing their existing assets and finding the best avenue for a successful exit.”