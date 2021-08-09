Seattle loses last Elephant Car Wash

SEATTLE — According to www.seattletimes.com , the Elephant Car Wash in the Sodo neighborhood of Seattle — the first of the local chain’s locations to open in 1951 — has suddenly closed for good.

Leavitt Capital Companies, which manages the building, confirmed that the carwash’s lease ended on July 31st.

This location also boasts the last pink Elephant Car Wash sign in Seattle.

The two iconic Elephant Car Wash signs from the chain’s downtown location were taken down when the site permanently closed last year; they were donated to the Museum of History & Industry and Amazon, and they are currently being restored.

It is unclear if this final Sodo sign will join its companions or not.

“At this particular point in time we’re evaluating all options,” said Jamie Traeger, senior vice president of Leavitt Capital Companies.

The Elephant Car wash was the first automatic carwash in Washington, the article reported, and its signs have been part of Seattle’s landmarks for the past 70 years.