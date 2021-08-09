 Seattle loses last Elephant Car Wash
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

on

Driven Brands acquires Top Edge Car Wash in Tampa

on

Mr. Clean Car Wash opens in Oxford, Florida

on

Market Focus: Dave Hoffmann joins Mammoth Holdings’ board of directors
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Carwash Connection: IBA Overview Video
play

Carwash Connection: IBA Overview

PC&D Unscripted 43: True Blue Car Wash Acquisition Updates Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 43: True Blue Car Wash Acquisition Updates

August 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 80: The Basics of Carwash Site Design

This audio reading of “The basics of carwash site design” discusses what you need to consider when planning your carwash site.

Wash Talk, Ep. 79: FAQs about Dilution Systems

Scott Campbell, global product manager for Hydro Systems, answers the five most commonly asked questions about dilution equipment.

Wash Talk Ep. 78: Explaining Chemical pH

This audio reading of “Explaining chemical pH” discusses proper titration for your carwash chemicals.

Carwash News

Seattle loses last Elephant Car Wash

 

on

SEATTLE — According to www.seattletimes.com, the Elephant Car Wash in the Sodo neighborhood of Seattle — the first of the local chain’s locations to open in 1951 — has suddenly closed for good.

Click Here to Read More
Leavitt Capital Companies, which manages the building, confirmed that the carwash’s lease ended on July 31st.

This location also boasts the last pink Elephant Car Wash sign in Seattle.

The two iconic Elephant Car Wash signs from the chain’s downtown location were taken down when the site permanently closed last year; they were donated to the Museum of History & Industry and Amazon, and they are currently being restored.

It is unclear if this final Sodo sign will join its companions or not.

“At this particular point in time we’re evaluating all options,” said Jamie Traeger, senior vice president of Leavitt Capital Companies.

The Elephant Car wash was the first automatic carwash in Washington, the article reported, and its signs have been part of Seattle’s landmarks for the past 70 years.

Elephant Car Wash still runs 15 other locations.

Read the original story here.

