SECWA cancels the 2020 American Car Wash Expo

 

DURHAM, N.C. — After many conference calls and internal discussions, the Southeastern Car Wash Association (SECWA) board of directors, has decided to cancel its 2020 American Car Wash Expo slated for Sept. 14-16, 2020 at the Omni CNN Center located in Atlanta, Georgia, according to a press release. 

This was a very hard decision for the board of directors and thought through very carefully all aspects of the convention and expo, the release continued.

As there are so many unknowns with this expo being in September as a result of COVID-19, having large gatherings, social distancing and the social unrest in the country, the board of directors felt that this would be the best decision for its attendees and vendors, the release stated.

The board exhausted all efforts to plan a successful event with all of the uncertainties, i.e. traveling by air, staying in hotel rooms, the city of Atlanta being shut down, etc., the release noted.

SECWA is looking at alternative dates in Atlanta at the Omni CNN Center for 2021, the release concluded.

