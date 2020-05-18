Self-serve carwash app

The UWashApp will help carwash owners attract more customers, produce more revenue and expend less effort. The UWashApp can activate self-serve washes, in-bay automatics, pet washes, vacuums and fragrance, and vending. It accepts any payment method — Apple Pay, Google Pay, credit cards, etc. — giving consumers more choices and minimizing operator time managing cash and auditing other forms of payment. UWashApp also ties all data together, even from multiple locations, for the purpose of invoicing, accounting and tracking.