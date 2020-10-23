Blendco Systems, a division of DuBois Chemicals, is seeking a motivated person to join our team as Chemical Service Technician. Current position will be based out of the Phoenix, AZ area. This person will be tasked with monitoring and maintaining chemical excellence at numerous car wash locations.

Click Here to Read More

Blendco fosters an entrepreneurial culture and encourages individuality and creativity in the pursuit of success. Offering top pay and growth opportunities.

Qualifications:

Computer proficiency and basic knowledge of Microsoft Office

We will train but experience in the car wash industry is a plus

Full-Time position

Travel required

Must possess a valid driver’s license and a good driving record

Please forward your resume to: [email protected].