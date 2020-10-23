Connect with us
0
Service technician

Blendco Systems is seeking a motivated person to join our team as Chemical Service Technician.
on

Blendco Systems, a division of DuBois Chemicals, is seeking a motivated person to join our team as Chemical Service Technician. Current position will be based out of the Phoenix, AZ area. This person will be tasked with monitoring and maintaining chemical excellence at numerous car wash locations.

Click Here to Read More
Blendco fosters an entrepreneurial culture and encourages individuality and creativity in the pursuit of success. Offering top pay and growth opportunities.

Qualifications:

  • Computer proficiency and basic knowledge of Microsoft Office
  • We will train but experience in the car wash industry is a plus
  • Full-Time position
  • Travel required
  • Must possess a valid driver’s license and a good driving record

Please forward your resume to: [email protected].

on

Service technician

on

Deployment Technical Specialist

on

Car Wash Equipment Technician

on

Coleman Hanna Fusion X for sale
