And on the seventh day…. | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Everyone needs a break now and then. Even God took the seventh day off.

Running 24/7 is popular these days, but neither our bodies nor minds are built to run constantly. They need rest to function properly. So, are you getting any? Rest that is — get your mind out of the gutter.

National Sleep Foundation guidelines advise that healthy adults need between seven and nine hours of sleep per night. Babies, young children and teens need even more sleep to enable their growth and development. People over 65 should also get seven to eight hours per night.

Where do you fall in this equation?

Rest is fundamental to success and health. I read a statistic recently that sleep deprivation is a productivity killer that costs the U.S. economy $63.2 billion each year. If you’ve been missing out on a few hours a night just to get more work done, you could be reducing your work productivity. To be the best you can be, you must rest.

Our physical health has a lot to do with our mental health, and the opposite is true: Our mental health has a lot to do with our physical health. It’s a powerful combination. Are you neglecting one or the other? Are you neglecting both?