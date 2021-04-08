And on the seventh day…. | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Everyone needs a break now and then. Even God took the seventh day off.
Running 24/7 is popular these days, but neither our bodies nor minds are built to run constantly. They need rest to function properly. So, are you getting any? Rest that is — get your mind out of the gutter.
National Sleep Foundation guidelines advise that healthy adults need between seven and nine hours of sleep per night. Babies, young children and teens need even more sleep to enable their growth and development. People over 65 should also get seven to eight hours per night.
Where do you fall in this equation?
Rest is fundamental to success and health. I read a statistic recently that sleep deprivation is a productivity killer that costs the U.S. economy $63.2 billion each year. If you’ve been missing out on a few hours a night just to get more work done, you could be reducing your work productivity. To be the best you can be, you must rest.
Our physical health has a lot to do with our mental health, and the opposite is true: Our mental health has a lot to do with our physical health. It’s a powerful combination. Are you neglecting one or the other? Are you neglecting both?
It’s important to take time each day to take care of yourself. Getting exercise and proper rest will allow your working hours to be more productive, as your mind will be clearer. Working harder and not smarter has become popular again for some reason. Just because you’re working 16-hour days, doesn’t mean you’re more productive necessarily; it just means you’re at work longer. Perhaps you could get the same amount of work done in a shorter time if you show up each day refreshed and focused, rather than dragging in after only a couple hours of restless sleep because you were over-caffeinated to stay awake the day before.
If you are a carwash manager or owner and some of these points hit home, shame on you! Why? Because you put yourself in this position. You likely feel your wash doesn’t run the same without you, so you spend every waking hour there because “no one else can do what I do.”
I have news for you: Yes they can. You have to allow them to. You have trust your people. If you don’t start allowing people to grow and remove some of your responsibilities, they won’t stay.
Remember, growth is a universal motivator. If given the opportunity, your people will surprise you.
Expose your employees to repair and maintenance of the site. Allow them to attend conferences and training programs. Let them see the opportunity of choosing a career path with your organization.
Planning for growth at the individual level will ultimately lead to growth at a much larger level. As a leader, teach people how to think, how to do and what results you expect, and I guarantee your business won’t go to hell if you work a few hours less.
In other words, put your people in a position to succeed, and watch what happens.
Then, kick back and get some much-needed rest!
Bob Fox has 35 years’ experience in the carwash industry and is the vice president of Sonny’s Car Wash College™. Bob can be reached at [email protected]. For more information about CarWash College™ certification programs, visit CarWash College or call the registrar’s office at 1-866-492-7422.
This content is sponsored by CarWash College. Sponsored content is authorized by the client and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Professional Carwashing & Detailing editorial team.