DETAIL PLUS’s Sharie Sipowicz passes away

PORTLAND, Ore. — Sharie Sipowicz, 74, long-time national sales manager for DETAIL PLUS, peacefully passed away with her family by her side on Aug. 2, 2023, according to an announcement from the company.

“Sharie was like family to me,” said Bud Abraham, president emeritus of DETAIL PLUS. “Sharie was a freshman in high school when her dad started coaching youth football with me in 1963.”

She had been dealing with health issue since her retirement in 2017.

Sharie Sipowicz

Sipowicz’s husband, Joe Sipowicz, had been technical services manager for DETAIL PLUS for 20 years until he passed away in 2006.

She is survived by daughter Aubrey and granddaughter Emma.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.