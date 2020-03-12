Connect with us
Shine On Carwash joins Mammoth Holdings

 

ATLANTA — Mammoth Holdings LLC (“Mammoth”), an Atlanta-based conveyor carwash operator, has acquired Shine On Carwash (“Shine On”), a two-unit express conveyor carwash operator in Evansville, Indiana, according to a press release.

Shine On’s founder, Jeff Robb, made a significant equity investment in Mammoth and will have an ongoing management role with the company, the release continued.

Gary Dennis, Mammoth’s co-founder and CEO, explained, “Adding Shine On to the Mammoth family of brands expands our presence in the Ohio Valley region. We want to give our customers more choices and convenience, and Shine On gives us a great platform to do that.”

Robb stated, “Mammoth treated me like a partner throughout this process. I’m excited to join a team full of industry insiders.”

Mammoth’s multi-brand portfolio includes Marc-1, Wash Me Fast, Swifty, Ultra, Finish Line, Wiggy Wash and now Shine On, among others, the release concluded.

