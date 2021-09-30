 Shine Time Management LLC secures ‘epic’ piece of land - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Shine Time Management LLC secures ‘epic’ piece of land

on

National Carwash Solutions to acquire Zep Vehicle Care

on

Man sentenced for 2018 Memphis carwash carjacking

on

Delta Sonic becomes official partner of Buffalo Bills
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 50: Automotive Window Tint Market Update Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 50: Automotive Window Tint Market Update

PC&D Unscripted 49: Selling Detailing’s Value over Price Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 49: Selling Detailing’s Value over Price

Current Digital Issue

September 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 88: Expanding Additional Profit Centers

This audio reading of “Expanding additional profit centers” discusses how to enhance some popular profit centers for carwashes.

Wash Talk, Ep. 87: Previewing the 2021 NRCC

Mike Ashley, president of the Mid-Atlantic Carwash Association, gives an inside look at the 2021 Northeast Regional Carwash Convention.

Wash Talk Ep. 86: The State of Professional Carwashing

This audio reading of “The state of professional carwashing” discusses what the carwash market currently looks like, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Shine Time Management LLC secures ‘epic’ piece of land

 

on

TAMPA, Fla. — Shine Time Management LLC is pleased to announce the purchase of a new piece of land in Carrollwood that will soon be the home of a new Woodie’s Wash Shack, according to a company press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Construction on the 2.65-acre site will begin in the first quarter of 2022, and it is projected to be open by Fall of 2022.

Members of the Woodie’s Unlimited Wash Club will have more than 15 locations to choose from by the end of 2022.

According to the press release, Woodie’s is slated to be the largest family-owned carwash chain in the Tampa Bay area next year, and the largest in the state by 2023.

“We want to build something for people to belong to. The more locations we have, the more families we can serve and the more options our members will have,” said Development Partner Glen Stygar, “Clustering locations allows customers the freedom to purchase a single monthly membership and visit any Woodie’s in the area. By building a wash in Carrollwood, we are creating a better customer experience and membership value.”

Advertisement

Each Woodie’s Wash Shack creates approximately 10 new jobs and is equipped with free vacuums, compressed air, mat cleaners, on-site crew members, and a membership model built with the customer and community in mind.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Mister Car Wash to hold drive to support disaster relief efforts

Carwash News: Prairie Capital VII partners with management of Sgt. Clean Car Wash

Carwash News: WhiteWater Express makes 2 acquisitions, opens another Michigan location

Carwash News: Clean Express Auto Wash donates $20,792 to Cleveland Indians Charities

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing