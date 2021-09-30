Shine Time Management LLC secures ‘epic’ piece of land - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

TAMPA, Fla. — Shine Time Management LLC is pleased to announce the purchase of a new piece of land in Carrollwood that will soon be the home of a new Woodie’s Wash Shack, according to a company press release.

Click Here to Read More

Construction on the 2.65-acre site will begin in the first quarter of 2022, and it is projected to be open by Fall of 2022.

Members of the Woodie’s Unlimited Wash Club will have more than 15 locations to choose from by the end of 2022.

According to the press release, Woodie’s is slated to be the largest family-owned carwash chain in the Tampa Bay area next year, and the largest in the state by 2023.

“We want to build something for people to belong to. The more locations we have, the more families we can serve and the more options our members will have,” said Development Partner Glen Stygar, “Clustering locations allows customers the freedom to purchase a single monthly membership and visit any Woodie’s in the area. By building a wash in Carrollwood, we are creating a better customer experience and membership value.”