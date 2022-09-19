 Signs of improvement at a carwash
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Signs of improvement

on

Collecting customer data

on

Carwash loyalty programs

on

Promoting 101: How to advertise your carwash
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

The Road to AAPEX: Episode 1 Video
play

The Road to AAPEX: Episode 1

PC&D Unscripted ep. 79: Catching up with Tommy's Express Car Wash Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 79: Catching up with Tommy's Express Car Wash

Current Digital Issue

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 128: Exec. Series — Take 5 Car Wash

What drives success for this growing chain? Listen in to find out.

Wash Talk ep. 127: Offering Free Vacuums

Amid rising costs, we wondered if free vacs for customers has a substantial ROI.

Wash Talk ep. 126: Executive Series — Magnolia Wash Holdings

Insights from CEO Jose Costa about what drives success for the leading carwash brand.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Marketing and Advertising

Signs of improvement

Updating your signage can lead to a huge ROI.
Advertisement
 

on

Last month, you may recall I wrote about not biting off more than you can chew. The topic had to do with site improvements, specifically how it relates to customer experience. No surprise that the most popular question asked was “What’s the cost?” and a close second “If I do this — what will I get for it?” As in, what will my payback period be and how much more can I make? These are the most frequently asked questions I get at trade shows as well. Understandably so, we all want to know if the risk is worth the reward. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The truth is, there is always a positive return. Return can be measured by return on investment (ROI), return on objectives, return on information, return on a better experience or any and all of these.

Objectives determine the task

Some washes are looking for a refresh to help reduce a portion of labor costs. In other words, using a sign to inform a customer without having to use a human resource. Having better promotional signs at the pay station ensures a customer understands what the promotion is rather than needing an employee to
communicate. Improved pay station screen flow may make it easier for people to buy memberships rather than having to wait for an attendant, which meets the objective of a convenient experience. Removing the wait time also makes your line move faster.

Advertisement

Clearer, more vibrant signs at your vacuums may engage customers to be more respectful of your property, which means you will be saving on maintenance costs. Noticeable waste bin signage can help a higher percentage of customers to use your trash bins for their garbage rather than throwing it on the ground. I sometimes refer to this as the “Disney look” — the clean, polished and approachable look designed to make the customer want to dispose their trash in the correct area rather than on your property. Better directional signs may increase your throughput because employees will do tasks they are supposed to be doing rather than having to direct customers around your wash site. 

Advertisement

Why ROI matters

Many washes I have worked with have increased prices immediately following an investment in tunnel signage and lights. Some will increase all wash packages; others will only increase the top packages. We have proven customers are willing to pay for the show, but the show has to be noticeable enough to make a difference — and the vehicle has to be clean, dry and shiny. 

With today’s market of investing, some owners are refreshing elements of their site to make a few more bucks on a sale. Have you ever sold a house? If you have, you probably spent some time and money cleaning up your home, changing out light bulbs, slapping on some new paint, and covering up patches in the wall. The same goes for when you are selling a business.

Advertisement

Assess by asking and by observing

When it comes to measuring return, there are four things I generally look at before and after a refresh:

Creativity: Is the creative unique to your site? If so, the customer will remember it as yours and yours only. 

Legibility/Visibility: Are customers finding things easier? Quicker? 

Quality: A higher quality sign will last longer. Less cost over time.

Sales: Based on objectives, are your memberships increasing? Are top package sales increasing? Were you able to raise your menu prices? 

Advertisement

When all is said and done, how your property looks, the experience and the signage you have on-site are still the most effective tools for advertising and converting customers into repeat customers. The delivery of the customer experience truly has a direct impact on sales. The better your location looks, the better your signs communicate, the better return you will see. 

Make it count.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Marketing and Advertising: The battle for data

Marketing and Advertising: 5 habits of highly successful businesses

Marketing and Advertising: Membership tips and tricks

Marketing and Advertising: Text message marketing

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing