 Silverstar Car Wash opens 10th Sioux Falls location
Carwash News

Sioux Falls, S.D. — The newest Silverstar Car Wash opened on March 16 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as reported by the Argus Leader.

The wash is location on the west side of Sioux Falls at the corner of 41st St. and Ellis Rd.

The grand opening celebrations for this new location include free washes for customers who subscribe to Silverstar email newsletters.

This is Silverstar’s 10th location across greater Sioux Falls and the company recently announced plans to open multiple more locations in the near future.

Silverstar currently operates 15 locations across four states.

The company was recently acquired by Mammoth Holdings.

Read the original story here.

