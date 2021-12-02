 Silverstar joins Mammoth Holdings
Carwash News

Silverstar joins Mammoth Holdings

 

on

ATLANTA — Mammoth Holdings, LLC, an Atlanta-based conveyor carwash operator, announced that Silverstar Car Wash, an operator with 14 locations in South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska, has agreed to join the Mammoth organization, according to a press release.

Silverstar’s ownership group made a significant equity investment in Mammoth.

Dave Hoffmann, Mammoth’s chairman and CEO, explained, “The Silverstar team are world-class operators and have quickly built an impressive footprint in the Sioux Falls and Sioux City markets. Silverstar has taken a unique approach to development that we will continue to leverage across our operator-led platform, in addition to learning from their best-in-class operations.”

Bryan Slama, Silverstar’s founder, stated, “It was very important to pick a partner who shared our values and our vision for the industry. After meeting Dave and the Mammoth team, we immediately knew these were the people we wanted to grow our business with. Mammoth puts people first, and we are excited to be able to provide our employees an opportunity to grow their careers within a larger organization.”

