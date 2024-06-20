 SimplSourcing launches for carwash operators, investment firms

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Veteran procurement executive brings Fortune 100 expertise to drive savings for carwash operators.

By Kyle Alexander
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — According to a press release, SimplSourcing, LLC, a new consulting firm specializing in strategic sourcing and procurement, launched following The Car Wash Show™ in late April to help carwash operators optimize their spending and supply chains.

Founded by Michael Koontz, an award-winning sourcing innovator with over 25 years of experience at Fortune 100 companies, SimplSourcing delivers enterprise-level sourcing capabilities tailored for smaller and rapidly scaling organizations.

“Carwash operators face immense procurement challenges in finding the right products and services at the right prices while ensuring quality as they grow,” said Koontz. “Most lack dedicated strategic sourcing resources in the areas of capital equipment purchases and commodity operating supplies, leaving significant money on the table. SimplSourcing bridges that gap.”

SimplSourcing has already driven significant savings for carwash clients like Whistle Express Car Wash and Mako Express Car Wash through optimized sourcing strategies for these rapidly growing industry players.

“SimplSourcing evaluated our existing supplier agreements and optimized sourcing across many areas of our business, helping us reduce costs while strengthening controls and operations.” said Mike Abramson, CFO of Whistle Express, one of the top ten largest carwash brands in the U.S., stated the press release.

A key SimplSourcing capability is building and optimizing group purchasing organizations (GPOs) to pool purchasing power and secure favorable supplier pricing.

The firm’s vendor network grants clients access to leading national contracts for supplies they use every day to run their businesses.

Koontz points out an example where a customer was using a different set of suppliers in every location for areas of maintenance, lawncare and many other services.

By rationalizing the supply base to just a few suppliers for the entire footprint, they were able to reduce their cost and improve services.

“SimplSourcing can consolidate the spend on supplies like gloves, towels and brushes into a national contract with just one SKU for each, and bring more spending discipline across the network,” Koontz said.

SimplSourcing’s core offerings for the carwash industry include contingency-based sourcing where carwash chains can achieve significant savings on equipment such as washing machines, store fixtures and signage, as well as operating supplies with no upfront fees.

Koontz adds that operators without a sourcing organization are likely spending 20% to 30% more for these same products and supplies.

“We give smaller companies access to the sourcing methodologies, tools and service provider discounts normally reserved for giants,” said Koontz. “Our mission is to level the playing field.”

The firm also offers strategic spend assessments, contract negotiation, sourcing analytics, existing supply agreement terminations, and supplier management training to generate real savings for operators and their investment firms.

Koontz’s expertise spans sourcing roles at Lowe’s Companies, Wells Fargo and American Tire Distributors (ATD).

In 2022, he was inducted into the Future of Sourcing Supernova Hall of Fame for innovation.

At SimplSourcing, he applies Fortune 100 best practices to mid-market procurement challenges.

SimplSourcing is headquartered in the greater Charlotte, North Carolina, area.

