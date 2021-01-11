Sinkhole swallowing carwash

MORGANTON, N.C. — According to www.morganton.com , a sinkhole that opened up in the parking lot of the Morganton post office has crossed into the adjacent carwash’s lot and destroyed two of its bays.

The U.S. Postal Service said repairs are slated to begin this month, nearly two months after the sinkhole first opened, the article continued.

The sinkhole is about the width of two carwash bays and collapsed the ground and the wall between the two bays closest to the post office, the article noted.

Tim Biddix, who owns the carwash, said the sinkhole formed as a result of an issue with the post office’s drainage system, and the situation will likely result in the demolition of his carwash followed by a decision to either rebuild or sell the lot, the article added.

“We checked into trying to get our building stabilized before it got to where it is now,” Biddix said. “Everybody we checked with said we’d just be wasting our money until the post office got theirs fixed. We were told they were supposed to start it two weeks ago. We had talked with their engineering firm, and they were supposed to contact me and start two weeks ago. Nobody has ever contacted me and, of course, they haven’t started. We’re not real sure. We’re just kind of on hold. There’s probably some miscommunication there or something. But we can’t do anything until they fix their problem, because they’re dumping water down on us.”