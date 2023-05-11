Soapy Joe’s honored in 2023 American Business Awards - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

SAN DIEGO — Soapy Joe’s, the family-owned carwash with 19 locations spanning San Diego County, announced in a press release that they are the winners of seven awards in the 21st annual American Business Awards, also known as The Stevie® Awards.

These awards are the world’s premier business awards that “honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide.”¹

“We are so grateful to be honored with these awards and recognition from such a notable organization,” said Anne Mauler, vice president of marketing at Soapy Joe’s. “These wins reflect our organizational effort, from ops to L&D, accounting to customer experience and marketing. We dedicated a lot of time and effort as a team, and we are so proud to take home multiple Stevie Awards!”

Soapy Joe’s won the following 2023 Stevie Awards:

Gold Stevie Awards

• Passport to Fun – Brand & Experiences, Gamified Experience Category

• Krista Moffet (Marketing Manager) – Marketer of the Year Category

• Soapy Joe’s was the first carwash to launch an NFT collection, Passport to Fun.

The Passport to Fun NFT Collection gave San Diegans the opportunity to gather digital collectibles commemorating each Soapy Joe’s location they visited.

The 16 NFTs in the collection featured themes reflective of each carwash location’s neighborhood, which were a variation on the brand’s classic air freshener design.

Members were encouraged to “visit, collect and win” for the chance at big prizes throughout summer 2022.

Silver Stevie Awards

• Magic Pet Parade – Brand & Experiences, Brand Activation Category

• Soapy Joe’s, Inc. – Achievement in Management, Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations Category

• Soapy Joe’s celebrated the launch of its new Magic Ceramic topcoat on Valentine’s Day.

In partnership with the Helen Woodward Animal Center, Soapy Joe’s Magic Pet Parade and Adoption Event included a community car parade through the wash tunnel, pet photo contest and free pet adoption opportunities on-site.

Bronze Stevie Awards

• Soapy Joe’s, Inc. – Leadership or Management Training Practice of the Year Category

• Soapy Joe’s Online Leadership Training – Achievement in Online Training Category Soapy Joe’s, Inc. – Business Development Achievement of the Year, All Other Industries Category