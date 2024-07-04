Soapy Joe’s Car Wash launches Build a Ballpark promotion

SAN DIEGO — Soapy Joe’s Car Wash, the family-owned carwash with locations across San Diego County, announced in a press release the launch of its newest promotion for wash club members: Build a Ballpark, featuring San Diego Padres’ pitcher, Joe Musgrove.

Now through September 30th, Wash Club members can visit all 24 Soapy Joe’s locations to collect exclusive Joe Musgrove air fresheners and qualify to win swag and cash prizes.

The promotion celebrates the newest elite car-protection technology that is now available to Magic Joe-level members: Magic Graphene™.

Composed of pure carbon, graphene is a single-layer, hexagon-bonded graphite shield, whose discoverers were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2010.

Its applications are broad and include medicine, energy, electronics and car protection.

Used during a wash, graphene provides cars with a glossy finish, durability, and excellent water and dirt repellent.

It also protects against harmful UV rays and contaminants, making it a strong, carbon-based material for vehicle care.

Each of Soapy Joe’s 24 locations have a limited-edition Joe Musgrove air freshener that members can collect.

The “Musk-grove”-scented air fresheners are a singular piece to a larger image puzzle that, together, create one large picture of Petco Park and Joe Musgrove himself, stated the press release.

As members visit each site to collect their air fresheners, they’ll have the chance to score Soapy Swag and other prizes.

For a full list of prizes, visit soapyjoescarwash.com/collect.

“Soapy Joe’s Car Wash is a hometown staple,” said Joe Musgrove, who was born and raised in El Cajon, California and joined the San Diego Padres in 2021, serving as one of their top starting pitchers. “I’m honored to represent the Soapy Joe’s team this summer to help them generate excitement for Magic Graphene™ and help their members have some fun and maybe even score some great prizes. Everybody loves to win.”

Wash club members at any level can take part in Soapy Joe’s Build a Ballpark promotion and win prizes.

Members must have a valid email address on file no later than September 30th and can check or update their email on their account page.

Non-members can pick a wash plan to get in on all the action and can even compete to win a three-month membership regardless of their wash club status.

The first 10 people to share their 24-piece air freshener collection on Instagram and tag @soapyjoes with the hashtag #MagicJoeMusgrove will win a year of unlimited Soapy Joe’s washes.