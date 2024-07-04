 Soapy Joe's Car Wash launches Build a Ballpark promotion

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Soapy Joe’s Car Wash launches Build a Ballpark promotion

SAN DIEGO — Through September 30th, Wash Club members can visit, collect and win, all to celebrate Magic Graphene™.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
soapy-joes-build-a-ballpark

SAN DIEGO — Soapy Joe’s Car Wash, the family-owned carwash with locations across San Diego County, announced in a press release the launch of its newest promotion for wash club members: Build a Ballpark, featuring San Diego Padres’ pitcher, Joe Musgrove.

Related Articles

Now through September 30th, Wash Club members can visit all 24 Soapy Joe’s locations to collect exclusive Joe Musgrove air fresheners and qualify to win swag and cash prizes.

The promotion celebrates the newest elite car-protection technology that is now available to Magic Joe-level members: Magic Graphene™.

Composed of pure carbon, graphene is a single-layer, hexagon-bonded graphite shield, whose discoverers were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2010.

Its applications are broad and include medicine, energy, electronics and car protection.

Used during a wash, graphene provides cars with a glossy finish, durability, and excellent water and dirt repellent.

It also protects against harmful UV rays and contaminants, making it a strong, carbon-based material for vehicle care.

Each of Soapy Joe’s 24 locations have a limited-edition Joe Musgrove air freshener that members can collect.

The “Musk-grove”-scented air fresheners are a singular piece to a larger image puzzle that, together, create one large picture of Petco Park and Joe Musgrove himself, stated the press release.

As members visit each site to collect their air fresheners, they’ll have the chance to score Soapy Swag and other prizes.

For a full list of prizes, visit soapyjoescarwash.com/collect.

“Soapy Joe’s Car Wash is a hometown staple,” said Joe Musgrove, who was born and raised in El Cajon, California and joined the San Diego Padres in 2021, serving as one of their top starting pitchers. “I’m honored to represent the Soapy Joe’s team this summer to help them generate excitement for Magic Graphene™ and help their members have some fun and maybe even score some great prizes. Everybody loves to win.”

Wash club members at any level can take part in Soapy Joe’s Build a Ballpark promotion and win prizes.

Members must have a valid email address on file no later than September 30th and can check or update their email on their account page.

Non-members can pick a wash plan to get in on all the action and can even compete to win a three-month membership regardless of their wash club status.

The first 10 people to share their 24-piece air freshener collection on Instagram and tag @soapyjoes with the hashtag #MagicJoeMusgrove will win a year of unlimited Soapy Joe’s washes.

You May Also Like

istobal-hungary
DRB-logo
Carwash News

Mammoth Holdings opens Coastal Carwash site

DALLAS — The sixth Coastal Carwash site aligns with company’s growth strategy of developing greenfield operations and acquiring brands.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
mammoth holdings logo

DALLAS — Mammoth Holdings, LLC announced in a press release the recent opening of its newest location, Coastal Carwash in Punta Gorda, Florida.

This is Mammoth's latest site opening that aligns with the company's dual growth strategy of developing greenfield operations while also acquiring existing brands.

"Punta Gorda can expect the best quality carwash with our state-of-the-art technology and top-notch customer service," said Dave Hoffmann, chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. "Mammoth continues to build momentum of reaching 500 sites across the country with this latest opening."

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Washworld Inc. announces new distributors

DE PERE, Wis. — Washworld welcomes Advance Car Wash Solutions as new distributor, servicing Colorado and Eastern Wyoming.

By Kyle Alexander
SimplSourcing launches for carwash operators, investment firms

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Veteran procurement executive brings Fortune 100 expertise to drive savings for carwash operators.

By Kyle Alexander
SimplSourcing-Michael-Koontz
PRT launches 94 new strut assemblies in North America

BUFORD, Ga. — The new items represent over 15 million vehicles in new coverage and expand the PRT portfolio in North American aftermarket.

By Kyle Alexander
prt-new-products
EWC announces latest Clean Express Auto Wash grand opening

DETROIT — This latest Clean Express Auto Wash opening helps Express Wash Concept’s goal of driving growth in the Detroit metro market.

By Kyle Alexander

Other Posts

Quick Quack announces strategic investment by KKR

NEW YORK and ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The new investment will support the continued acceleration of Quick Quack’s growth through innovation, marketing and organic expansion in new and existing markets.

By Jennifer Clements
Quick Quack Car Wash logo
Soapy Joe’s announces new express carwash in Hacienda 

SAN DIEGO — The latest express carwash location is Soapy Joe Car Wash’s 24th carwash in the San Diego community.

By Kyle Alexander
Autobell Car Wash customers can help Make-A-Wish fundraiser

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The fundraiser will take place at all Autobell locations in North and South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.

By Kyle Alexander
Autobell® Car Wash celebrates milestone anniversary
ProovStation expands in the U.S.

MIAMI — ProovStation brings transparency and trust with a 100% automated, transparent and accurate vehicle inspection scanner.

By Kyle Alexander
proovstation-carstation