 Soapy Joe's Car Wash to host beach cleanup
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Soapy Joe's Car Wash to host beach cleanup

on

Take 5 Carwashes come to Eastern Mississippi

on

Allegro MicroSystems completes acquisition of Heyday Integrated Circuits

on

Green Clean Express Auto Wash raises over $5k for non-profits
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 78: Carwash Water Factors and Considerations Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 78: Carwash Water Factors and Considerations

PC&D Unscripted ep. 77: Building Carwash Culture Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 77: Building Carwash Culture

Current Digital Issue

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 127: Offering Free Vacuums

Amid rising costs, we wondered if free vacs for customers has a substantial ROI.

Wash Talk ep. 126: Executive Series — Magnolia Wash Holdings

Insights from CEO Jose Costa about what drives success for the leading carwash brand.

Wash Talk ep. 125: 2022 NRCC Preview

The co-chairman of the 2022 Northeast Regional Carwash Convention give us a look into the upcoming event.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Soapy Joe’s Car Wash to host beach cleanup

 

on

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — San Diego-based Soapy Joe’s Car Wash is hosting a beach cleanup on Sept. 18 at the Oceanside Pier Amphitheater in Oceanside, California, according to There San Diego.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The beach cleanup will be following the Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro, the world’s largest women’s surf event, which is taking place Sept. 16-18 at the Oceanside Pier.

The cleanup will be taking place from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at 301 The Strand. N. in Oceanside.

Volunteers can sign up here.

Volunteers will receive a Soapy Joe’s t-shirt and a free wash as a thank you for helping.

Read the original story here

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: DRB is a 2022 NorthCoast 99 award winner

Carwash News: Club Car Wash partners with Tidal Wave Express to grow in St. Louis

Carwash News: Splash Car Wash opens new express wash

Carwash News: Tommy’s Express Car Wash continues de novo growth

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing