Soapy Joe’s Car Wash to host beach cleanup

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — San Diego-based Soapy Joe’s Car Wash is hosting a beach cleanup on Sept. 18 at the Oceanside Pier Amphitheater in Oceanside, California, according to There San Diego.
The beach cleanup will be following the Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro, the world’s largest women’s surf event, which is taking place Sept. 16-18 at the Oceanside Pier.
The cleanup will be taking place from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at 301 The Strand. N. in Oceanside.
Volunteers can sign up here.
Volunteers will receive a Soapy Joe’s t-shirt and a free wash as a thank you for helping.
