Soapy Joe’s Car Wash to host beach cleanup

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — San Diego-based Soapy Joe’s Car Wash is hosting a beach cleanup on Sept. 18 at the Oceanside Pier Amphitheater in Oceanside, California, according to There San Diego .

The beach cleanup will be following the Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro, the world’s largest women’s surf event, which is taking place Sept. 16-18 at the Oceanside Pier.

The cleanup will be taking place from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at 301 The Strand. N. in Oceanside.

Volunteers can sign up here.

Volunteers will receive a Soapy Joe’s t-shirt and a free wash as a thank you for helping.

