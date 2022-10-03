Soapy Joe's celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Soapy Joe’s Car Wash partnered with PRIDE Industries, a nationwide employer of people with disabilities, to help the National Disability Employment Awareness Month cause.

Company communications reported that Soapy Joe’s has hired 16 employees through the PRIDE program.

The carwash chain reported that one of these employees has been the top membership salesperson for four months in a row.

Soapy Joe proudly shared that it is currently the top PRIDE Industries employer in San Diego County.