Soapy Joe’s announces new express carwash in Hacienda 

SAN DIEGO — The latest express carwash location is Soapy Joe Car Wash’s 24th carwash in the San Diego community.

By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

SAN DIEGOSoapy Joe’s Car Wash announced in a press release it has expanded its regional footprint with the opening of its latest express carwash service at 600 Hacienda Dr. in Vista, California. 

Now through September 30, customers visiting the Hacienda location can receive a month-long membership for the price of a single wash.

Membership benefits include fast pass entry and unlimited washes for 30 days.

All membership tiers offer Soapy’s citrus pre-soak, rinse and dry and include an exclusive Soapy Joe’s citrus scented air freshener.

Additional features for the Super Joe and Magic Joe washes include rapid rinse, dynamic dry, rain repellant, tire shine and triple conditioner.

Super Joe washes also receive carnauba wax, while Magic Joe washes receive the royal treatment with coatings of magic glaze and magic ceramic, which add another layer of protection for car exteriors. 

Soapy Joe’s Car Wash has been a pillar in the San Diego community since its inception, having donated more than $2 million to local organizations and giving away more than 120,000 free carwashes to community heroes including veterans, healthcare workers, nurses, teachers and more.

This month, San Diegans can drop off new back-to-school supplies or new or gently used backpacks at participating Soapy Joe’s locations for Emilio Nares Foundation (ENF), an organization dedicated to helping low-income families transport their children to critical doctor appointments and meet other basic needs arising from childhood illness such as cancer.

In the spirit of giving, donors will enjoy a free $20 Magic Joe wash.

Participating locations include Convoy St., La Mesa, Sorrento Valley, Sabre Springs, Miramar, Mission Gorge, Mission Valley, Chula Vista, National City and Imperial Beach. 

Those who want to participate but are unable to drop off items can donate directly online, and when they do, Soapy Joe’s will match it with a contribution of their own. 

