Sonny’s CarWash College names 2022 Instructor of the Year - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

TAMARAC, Fla. — Sonny’s CarWash College announces Mike Berlin as the 2022 Instructor of the Year, according to a press release.

Berlin was presented the Shawn R. Brown Award for Instructional Excellence by Paul Fazio, CEO of Sonny’s The CarWash Factory and Bob Fox, senior vice president.

“Mike’s sessions in Management Class on CarWash marketing and unlimited plans are always among the student’s favorites. Mike is a master at his craft, and he shares his knowledge in a very relatable way. I’m proud to have him in our team!” said Bob Fox VP of CarWash College.

Previous winners include Nick Kerns, Bryan Hage (2), Jorge Jaramillo, Vic Alonso, Richard Ovalles and Luis Hernandez.

The Shawn R. Brown Award for Instructional Excellence is given each year in memory of Shawn Brown, a former CarWash College instructor whose life was tragically cut short.

The CarWash College “Rookie of the Year” award was presented to Sonny’s Human Resources team.

“The HR Department shares the teaching responsibilities in CarWash College. Each HR person has their own unique yet direct teaching style that draws student interest. Their session on proper HR is a vital portion of our management class,” added Fox.

For more information on CarWash College courses or to view a schedule of classes, visit https://www.sonnysdirect.com/college.