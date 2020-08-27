Sonny’s announces live, online Virtual CarWash Expo, Fall Edition

TAMARAC, Fla. —This Sept. 22-23, the carwash industry will come together for The Virtual CarWash Expo, Fall Edition, according to a press release.
The event takes place online at www.VirtualCarWashExpo.com from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST, and registration is free, the release continued.
“With months of disruption and fall regional shows cancelled, there’s even more reason for our industry to connect and get together,” said Paul Fazio, CEO at Sonny’s. “We set out to answer three questions. How do we help the industry right now? How do we help current operators right now? And, how do we help new investors learn more, right now?”
The Virtual CarWash Expo experience is similar to a physical trade show with one difference: You can attend from the comfort of your home or business, with no travel days required, the release noted.
Similar to the well-attended April show, there will be a live Q&A with real-time inbound messaging to panel members and options to schedule one-on-one meetings for site proformas, equipment, chemistry, signage, controls and marketing, the release added.
“Nothing will ever replace face-to-face interaction — especially in our industry. People like to come together,” said Kati Pierce, senior vice president at Sonny’s. “That said, the online expo is the next best thing. Once we heard all the fall shows were cancelled, we wanted to create that experience in an online format. All the education and information without the travel.”
The September Virtual CarWash Expo features an agenda packed with present-day topics and panel discussions, the release noted.
The complete agenda will soon be available at www.VirtualCarWashExpo.com.
According to the release, the event will include:
- Panel discussions on how operators managed the business impact from COVID-19
- Sessions on key trends, business management and membership revenue models
- Presentations on how to get started in carwashing, how to boost sales and potential pitfalls
- Keynotes from Paul Fazio, CEO of Sonny’s, and Anthony Analetto, president of Sonny’s
- Operator insights on converting a full-serve to express
- Free one-on-one meetings with carwash experts.
Virtual CarWash Expo will be live from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST Sept. 22-23, 2020.
Register at www.VirtualCarWashExpo.com.