Sonny’s announces live, online Virtual CarWash Expo, Fall Edition

TAMARAC, Fla. —This Sept. 22-23, the carwash industry will come together for The Virtual CarWash Expo, Fall Edition, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

The event takes place online at www.VirtualCarWashExpo.com from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST, and registration is free, the release continued.

“With months of disruption and fall regional shows cancelled, there’s even more reason for our industry to connect and get together,” said Paul Fazio, CEO at Sonny’s. “We set out to answer three questions. How do we help the industry right now? How do we help current operators right now? And, how do we help new investors learn more, right now?”

The Virtual CarWash Expo experience is similar to a physical trade show with one difference: You can attend from the comfort of your home or business, with no travel days required, the release noted.

Similar to the well-attended April show, there will be a live Q&A with real-time inbound messaging to panel members and options to schedule one-on-one meetings for site proformas, equipment, chemistry, signage, controls and marketing, the release added.

“Nothing will ever replace face-to-face interaction — especially in our industry. People like to come together,” said Kati Pierce, senior vice president at Sonny’s. “That said, the online expo is the next best thing. Once we heard all the fall shows were cancelled, we wanted to create that experience in an online format. All the education and information without the travel.”