Sonny’s announces live Virtual CarWash Expo

TAMARAC, Fla. — Sonny’s The CarWash Factory has announced it is offering free registration to its Virtual CarWash Expo, taking place April 6-7, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, according to a press release.

“Our team at Sonny’s has rapidly created an online, virtual live and free trade show that will enable attendees to view and interact as if they are actually on-site,” said Paul Fazio, CEO at Sonny’s. “Our goal is to share carwash knowledge with new investors and existing customers so they can learn and identify solutions for their carwash needs.”

The recent growing concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) caused the postponement of The Car Wash Show™ 2020, an annual event hosted by International Carwash Association, which was scheduled to take place in San Antonio, Texas, on April 6-8, the release continued.

Sonny’s team proactively went into planning mode for an option to go online, the release added.

“Though we love connecting in person with customers at trade shows each spring, circumstances with COVID-19 are beyond our control, making attendance in San Antonio impossible this year,” said Kati Pierce, senior vice president at Sonny’s. “But we also know, business must go on. We’re ready with a full two-day agenda, live presentations and real-time Q&A to educate and discuss key topics and trends, and to provide a preview of what is to come from our company.”