Sonny’s CarWash College Announces 2019 Instructor of the Year Award Winner

TAMARAC, Fla. — Bryan Hage is the 2019 CarWash College Instructor of the Year. Bryan was presented the Shawn R. Brown Award for Instructional Excellence by Paul Fazio, CEO of Sonny’s Enterprises LLC at a luncheon.

Click Here to Read More

“Bryan has been a CarWash College instructor since the very first class back in 2006,” said Bob Fox, CarWash College Manager. “Students love the fact that Bryan has a strong operational background to draw from and that he speaks from real-world experience in his sessions. He is also the first two-time recipient of the award.”

Recent winners include Jorge Jaramillo, Vic Alonso and Richard Ovalles.

The Shawn R. Brown Award for Instructional Excellence is given each year in memory of Shawn Brown, a former CarWash College instructor whose life was cut tragically short.

The CarWash College “Rookie of the Year” award was presented to Luis Hernandez.

“Luis’ enthusiasm is infectious!” said Fox. “He became one of the students’ favorite instructors from his first day and lives and breathes CarWash College. He is always searching for more ways to improve the classes.”

Kathy Inman, the former CarWash College administrator and registrar, was also recognized for her years of service. Kathy transferred to another division within Sonny’s.

For more information on our CarWash College Instructor of the Year Award Winner, please visit: https://www.sonnysdirect.com/sonnysdirect/en/abt_car_wash_news