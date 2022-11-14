Sonny’s The CarWash Factory incorporates Genetec technology

MONTRÉAL, Canada — Genetec Inc., a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations and business intelligence solutions, announced that Sonny’s The CarWash Factory has integrated Genetec™ AutoVu™ Sharp V ALPR (automatic license plate recognition) cameras into its point-of-sale (POS) solutions used by carwashes to create a frictionless retail experience for consumers, new marketing opportunities and more efficient operations, according to a press release.
Sonny’s is the world’s largest manufacturer of conveyorized carwash equipment with a network of more than 6,000 operators worldwide that tap its progressive approach including all the equipment, services and resources needed to run a successful carwash business, continued the press release.
To enable the innovative solution, Sonny’s CarWash Controls’ team built out its point-of-sale (POS) and Cloud-Based Back Office Management software to utilize ALPR and worked with Genetec to integrate it into the AutoVu Sharp V cameras to feed data back to the Sonny’s CarWash Controls system.
Over 1,000 Sonny’s operations are now equipped with the Sonny’s CarWash Controls ALPR solution; some reporting a rise in membership and average ticket sales, and a reduction of labor, after deploying it, noted the release.
Regi Flanagan, chief technology officer at Sonny’s The Carwash Factory, said “Partnering with a company like Genetec helps our team make the ALPR carwash solution a success. The AutoVu Sharp V cameras perform exceptionally well, and the Genetec team is always responsive and willing to help. But ultimately, it’s the carwash operators who are benefiting the most. The ALPR solution helps our customers increase their sales, save on labor, and streamline the carwash experience so it’s completely seamless to the end customer.”
