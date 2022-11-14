Sonny’s The CarWash Factory incorporates Genetec technology

MONTRÉAL, Canada — Genetec Inc., a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations and business intelligence solutions, announced that Sonny’s The CarWash Factory has integrated Genetec™ AutoVu™ Sharp V ALPR (automatic license plate recognition) cameras into its point-of-sale (POS) solutions used by carwashes to create a frictionless retail experience for consumers, new marketing opportunities and more efficient operations, according to a press release.

Sonny’s is the world’s largest manufacturer of conveyorized carwash equipment with a network of more than 6,000 operators worldwide that tap its progressive approach including all the equipment, services and resources needed to run a successful carwash business, continued the press release.

To enable the innovative solution, Sonny’s CarWash Controls’ team built out its point-of-sale (POS) and Cloud-Based Back Office Management software to utilize ALPR and worked with Genetec to integrate it into the AutoVu Sharp V cameras to feed data back to the Sonny’s CarWash Controls system.

Over 1,000 Sonny’s operations are now equipped with the Sonny’s CarWash Controls ALPR solution; some reporting a rise in membership and average ticket sales, and a reduction of labor, after deploying it, noted the release.