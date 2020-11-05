Sonny’s Enterprises acquires Florida CarWash Services

Click Here to Read More

Florida CarWash Services is a full-line carwash equipment and supply distributor primarily serving the Central and Northeast Florida market, the release continued.

Headquartered in Apopka, Florida, just outside of Orlando, Florida, CarWash Services is a family-owned company that offers professional assistance to conveyor, in-bay and self-serve carwash operators, the release noted.

“I’m pleased to share the news that Sonny’s has acquired Florida CarWash Services,” said Sonny’s CEO Paul Fazio. “They have been a Sonny’s distributor for over eight years and are known for providing superior service and support in Florida and helping carwash owners maximize revenues. We couldn’t be any more excited to form this new business relationship with them.”

“Everyone at Florida CarWash Services is very excited about this new partnership with Sonny’s and all that we’ll be able to offer our customers,” said Harold Chenoweth, president and CEO of Florida CarWash Services. “Our companies share the same core values of service to our customers. Being a part of Sonny’s strengthens our ability to provide the best service and solutions to help our customers be more successful.”

Florida CarWash Services will continue to be led by the same management team for the thousands of clients it serves, the release concluded.