Sonny’s Enterprises acquires Harrell’s Car Wash Systems

TAMARAC, Fla. — Sonny’s Enterprises has announced the acquisition of Harrell’s Car Wash Systems based in Indianapolis, according to a press release.

Harrell’s is the leading distributor of carwash systems and supplies in the Midwest, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the release continued.

Founded over 40 years ago as a carwash, Harrell’s has grown into a full service distributor that provides site evaluation, design and development assistance, equipment solutions and a full line of chemical and parts, the release noted.

“Our partnership with Harrell’s represents an opportunity to service our customers better locally,” said Sonny’s CEO Paul Fazio. “When I look back at the humble beginnings of both companies and the growth we’ve experienced, the passion and commitment to customers is what made Sonny’s and Harrell’s the companies we are today. Sharing this value is what makes this partnership possible.”

“Our commitment to helping in-bay and tunnel carwash investors succeed is about finding ways to create a competitive edge for their business,” said Chad Tearman, president of Harrell’s. “With Harrell’s becoming part of Sonny’s CarWash Services, our localized knowledge combined with Sonny’s leadership position in carwash innovation and manufacturing will only elevate the solutions we deliver to all our customers on a local level to make them more profitable.”