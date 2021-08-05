 Sonny’s Enterprises acquires Hydra-Flex
Carwash News

Sonny’s Enterprises acquires Hydra-Flex

 

on

TAMARAC, Fla. — Sonny’s has announced the acquisition of Hydra-Flex, according to a press release.

Hydra-Flex is a privately-held manufacturer of innovative and reliable fluid handling products for the vehicle wash industry, including chemical dispensing systems and high-pressure nozzles.

“Hydra-Flex has revolutionized carwash chemical dispensing and nozzle technology. They have consistently found better ways to solve customer and industry problems with fluid handling,” said Paul Fazio, CEO of Sonny’s. “While the products they make are the best in the business, what excites me most are the people we will gain. Their passion for our industry and for customer service fits perfectly with Sonny’s.”

“This is an exciting time for us and marks a huge milestone for the company, our employees and our customers who will all benefit from the opportunities this acquisition presents,” stated Jaime Harris, president and CEO of Hydra-Flex. “Being a part of Sonny’s allows us to better serve our customers as we continue to grow in all areas of our business.”

Hydra-Flex’s management and staff will remain in place with the factory in Savage, Minnesota.

In this article:
