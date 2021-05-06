Sonny’s Enterprises acquires PECO Car Wash Systems | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

TAMARAC, Fla. — Sonny’s Enterprises has announced the acquisition of PECO Car Wash Systems, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

PECO is a leading family-owned manufacturer of professional carwashing systems with over 50 years of experience.

Both Sonny’s and PECO are experiencing growing demand for equipment, in part due to the strong relationships they have with their clients.

“Over the years, we’ve been approached by other companies, but we never felt it to be the right fit. Like us, Sonny’s is a second-generation carwash family with client relationships that date back for decades,” said JR Rietsch, president of PECO. “By joining Sonny’s, we now have a full offering in-house to make our clients even more successful.”

“I have a great respect for PECO’s team, product and culture. PECO’s history in the industry, service-oriented background and customer-focused approach matches well with Sonny’s,” said Paul Fazio, CEO of Sonny’s. “The combination of our equipment lines offers tremendous benefit to our global network of thousands of carwash professionals.”

PECO’s management and staff will remain in place with the factory in Auburn Hills, Michigan.