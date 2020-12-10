Connect with us
Sonny’s Enterprises announces intent to acquire Lone Star Car Wash Systems

 

TAMARAC, Fla. — Sonny’s announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Lone Star Car Wash Systems based in Texas, according to a press release.

“Our proposal to acquire Lone Star was an easy decision because it allows us to scale up our ability to service clients in Texas faster than ever before,” said Paul Fazio, CEO of Sonny’s. “We believe this will be a game changer in Sonny’s helping Texas carwash owners gain their unfair share.”

Through this acquisition, Sonny’s CarWash Services of Texas has plans to expand quickly throughout Texas, servicing all stages of a carwash project and business, the release noted. 

Current carwash owners and potential investors will have a local team to rely on for help with everything from equipment and chemistry to site and management consulting, maintenance and repair, the release added. 

“Creating Sonny’s CarWash Services of Texas provides our clients incredible growth opportunities and the best equipment, chemistry, controls and servicing in the industry. We are grateful for Sonny’s partnership and are eager to see what we can continue to achieve together,” said Clay Wilson, owner and CEO of Lone Star Car Wash Systems.

