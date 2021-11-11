Sonny’s Enterprises announces the acquisition of STI Conveyor Systems

TAMARAC, Fla. — Sonny’s, the world’s largest manufacturer of conveyorized carwash equipment, parts and supplies, recently announced the acquisition of STI Conveyor Systems, according to a company press release.

STI is a family-owned manufacturer of belt conveyor solutions.

The complementary nature of the two companies presents substantial opportunity for carwash owners and for product innovation.

Both Sonny’s and STI are experiencing growing demand for their quality equipment in part due to their commitment to service and the strong relationships they have with their clients.

“Like Sonny’s, we strive to set the standard in every effort we undertake,” said Robert Stephenson, president of STI Conveyor Systems. “[Uniting] two companies with the same values of providing best-in-class products and experiences for our customers creates a stronger platform for our carwash clients to increase throughput and revenue.”