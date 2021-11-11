Sonny’s Enterprises announces the acquisition of STI Conveyor Systems

TAMARAC, Fla. — Sonny’s, the world’s largest manufacturer of conveyorized carwash equipment, parts and supplies, recently announced the acquisition of STI Conveyor Systems, according to a company press release.
STI is a family-owned manufacturer of belt conveyor solutions.
The complementary nature of the two companies presents substantial opportunity for carwash owners and for product innovation.
Both Sonny’s and STI are experiencing growing demand for their quality equipment in part due to their commitment to service and the strong relationships they have with their clients.
“Like Sonny’s, we strive to set the standard in every effort we undertake,” said Robert Stephenson, president of STI Conveyor Systems. “[Uniting] two companies with the same values of providing best-in-class products and experiences for our customers creates a stronger platform for our carwash clients to increase throughput and revenue.”
“When it comes to a belt conveyor, there is no company that engineers a belt conveyor better than STI. I have always been impressed with the equipment and the team’s emphasis on assisting carwash owners to create a premium customer experience,” said Paul Fazio, CEO of Sonny’s. “The combination of STI and Sonny’s conveyor options provides incredible opportunity for all express, flex and full-serve carwash owners.”
STI’s management and staff will remain in place with the factory in Barrie, Ontario, Canada.