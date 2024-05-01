 Spark Car Wash Ledgewood hosts ribbon cutting

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Spark Car Wash Ledgewood hosts ribbon cutting

LEDGEWOOD, N.J. — The ribbon cutting was part of a grand opening celebration for the new Spark Car Wash location.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
Spark Car Wash Ledgewood hosts ribbon cutting
Spark Car Wash Ledgewood hosts ribbon cutting

LEDGEWOOD, N.J. — Spark Car Wash, a modern car wash known for its innovative equipment, exceptional service and high-tech experience, celebrated the opening of its Ledgewood location, stated a press release.

Related Articles

The new Spark Car Wash is located at 1425 U.S. 46, Ledgewood, New Jersey.

The carwash celebrated by hosting a ribbon cutting event featuring Mayor Jaki Albrecht.

“Welcome Spark to the Roxbury community!” said Mayor Albrecht. “I know that Spark is going to be the number one car wash in the area and it was my absolute pleasure to be able to load cars into the car wash.”

Spark is an innovative, new-concept car wash that brings a different type of clean to Ledgewood and Roxbury Township, continued the press release.

Spark is on a mission to spread the joy of a clean car to everyone in New Jersey, and it gets one step closer to achieving that mission with this opening in Ledgewood. 

You May Also Like

El Car Wash opens new location, donates $100k
Big Dan’s Car Wash logo
Carwash News

Vizza Wash, LP acquires and rebrands Wet-N-Jet

SAN ANTONIO — Rebranded as The Car Wash Express, the company promises unparalleled convenience and customer satisfaction.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
Vizza Wash, LP acquires and rebrands Wet-N-Jet

SAN ANTONIO — Vizza Wash, LP announced in a press release its acquisition of Wet-N-Jet, an express carwash located at 11847 Alamo Ranch Pkwy., San Antonio, TX 78253.

Following the acquisition, the company will rebrand as The Car Wash Express.

The Car Wash Express sets a new standard in carwash convenience and customer satisfaction, stated the press release.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
PRT launches 30 new products on Complete Strut Assemblies

BUFORD, Ga. — The new items represent more than 10 million vehicles in new coverage and come to expand the PRT portfolio in the North American aftermarket.

By Kyle Alexander
PRT launches 30 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies
Greenhill Car Wash opens its sixth Delaware location

GEORGETOWN, Del. — The new carwash features a tunnel wash with a ‘Dry and Shine’ finish and free vacuums for customers.

By Kyle Alexander
California car detailer making waves on TikTok

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Jessica Tran, a California car detailer, skyrocketed to fame on TikTok, amassing over 1.7 million followers.

By Kyle Alexander
Renowned racing icon launches Valentine Performance Detailing

BRAINTREE, Mass. — RJ Valentine is starting a new collection of car care products designed to elevate automotive excellence.

By Kyle Alexander
Renowned racing icon launches Valentine Performance Detailing

Other Posts

SB3 Coatings certifies first master trainer representing Puerto Rico

LEBANON, Pa.— Discover how Christian Rosa-Garcia from San Juan, Puerto Rico, became an exclusive master trainer for SB3 Ceramic Coatings.

By Kyle Alexander
SB3 Coatings certifies first master trainer representing Puerto Rico
PC&D welcomes Kyle Alexander

AKRON, Ohio — Kyle Alexander joins PC&D after three years in television news where he was a multimedia journalist and meteorologist.

By Rich DiPaolo
Three master detailers to be caretakers for vintage cars at car show

ENCINITAS, Calif. — The detailers will be offering white glove care to two cars worth over a combined $85 million.

By Kyle Alexander
Three master detailers to be caretakers for vintage cars at car show
University of Memphis softball star featured in Car Wash Convos™

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Neely Taylor chats about her softball journey, bedtime routines, and more in this week’s ZIPS Car Wash Convo™.

By Kyle Alexander
University of Memphis softball star featured in Car Wash Convos™