Spark Car Wash Ledgewood hosts ribbon cutting

LEDGEWOOD, N.J. — Spark Car Wash, a modern car wash known for its innovative equipment, exceptional service and high-tech experience, celebrated the opening of its Ledgewood location, stated a press release.

The new Spark Car Wash is located at 1425 U.S. 46, Ledgewood, New Jersey.

The carwash celebrated by hosting a ribbon cutting event featuring Mayor Jaki Albrecht.

“Welcome Spark to the Roxbury community!” said Mayor Albrecht. “I know that Spark is going to be the number one car wash in the area and it was my absolute pleasure to be able to load cars into the car wash.”

Spark is an innovative, new-concept car wash that brings a different type of clean to Ledgewood and Roxbury Township, continued the press release.

Spark is on a mission to spread the joy of a clean car to everyone in New Jersey, and it gets one step closer to achieving that mission with this opening in Ledgewood.