 Splash begins construction on new oil change and vacuum system
Splash begins construction on new oil change and vacuum system

Mister Car Wash opens 13th store in El Paso

DRB Systems acquires Washify Services

El Car Wash opens largest carwash in Florida
Carwash News

Splash begins construction on new oil change and vacuum system

 

on

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash began the retrofit of an existing building adjacent to its Bedford Hills location to convert it into an express oil change facility, according to a press release. 

This will be Splash’s seventh oil change location once completed.

In addition, the site will enable Splash to now add self-serve vacuums, free of charge, to express exterior customers at the wash. 

Splash Bedford Hills operates two conveyorized wash tunnels: One provides full service hand washes while the other provides automated exterior washes. 

The customers of the automated tunnel will now have access to the vacuum area, where they can clean the interiors of their cars.

“This is a great enhancement to this location,” added Bill Trabulsy, district manager of Splash. “These two additional services will make everyone’s car care that much more convenient. For those looking for a fast wash and the ability to do a quick clean-up of their car’s interior, this is the perfect solution. And the new oil change only adds to the convenience.”

Splash will offer a full range of synthetic oils and carry filters for all makes and models. 

The oil change will be managed and staffed by highly trained professionals who follow manufacturers’ guidelines in the care of the customer vehicle.

Splash has been serving the Bedford Hills community for over 25 years. 

Splash is continuing its renovation and expansion program begun two years ago following its partnership with Palladin Consumer Retail Partners. 

Since teaming up, Splash has acquired a number of new locations and has several more projects in process. 

The company has invested over $3 million in the renovation and enhancement of its existing wash locations.

