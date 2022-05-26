Splash Car Wash acquires 50th location

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, recently announced in a press release the acquisition of the Long Island-based Personal Touch Carwash chain.
The three washes will bring Splash’s total site count to 50 throughout the Northeast region, 30 of which are located in New York.
“We are so pleased to add these great sites, but moreover, we’re excited to add the Personal Touch founding members, Paul Vallario, Mike Pernicone and Nick Iorio, to our development team. The three will lead Splash’s development in the region and have already identified several sites in the market that are currently under negotiation,” stated Mark Curtis, CEO of Splash. “This team knows the Long Island market better than anyone. Together, they have over 90 years of carwash experience, which only enhances Splash’s ability to enter and expand in new markets. It’s great to be able to partner with them.”
Vallario, co-owner and founding member of Personal Touch, added, “It was great working with Mark, Dan Petrelle, Splash’s COO, and Jay Ford, CFO, to get this transaction done, and we look forward to working with them on future acquisitions and the development of new washes in the Long Island market. We mesh well with the Splash culture and are confident that our employees will be treated well after the sale.”
In other news, Splash also announced zoning approval for two new express wash sites in Henrietta and Nanuet, New York.
Both sites are expected to begin construction this summer with open dates set in early 2023.
Splash is currently developing nine new facilities with its East Haven wash expected to open in early June.