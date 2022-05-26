Splash Car Wash acquires 50th location

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, recently announced in a press release the acquisition of the Long Island-based Personal Touch Carwash chain.

The three washes will bring Splash’s total site count to 50 throughout the Northeast region, 30 of which are located in New York. “We are so pleased to add these great sites, but moreover, we’re excited to add the Personal Touch founding members, Paul Vallario, Mike Pernicone and Nick Iorio, to our development team. The three will lead Splash’s development in the region and have already identified several sites in the market that are currently under negotiation,” stated Mark Curtis, CEO of Splash. “This team knows the Long Island market better than anyone. Together, they have over 90 years of carwash experience, which only enhances Splash’s ability to enter and expand in new markets. It’s great to be able to partner with them.”

