 Splash Car Wash acquires 50th location
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Splash Car Wash acquires 50th location

on

Magnolia Wash Holdings completes new acquisitions throughout the Southeast

on

LUV Car Wash continues Jacksonville expansion

on

Mammoth Holdings names Jennifer Vanderveldt as CFO
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 66: Belt conveyor market update Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 66: Belt conveyor market update

Carwash Connection: Point of sale technology Video
play

Carwash Connection: Point of sale technology

Current Digital Issue

May 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Miami Car Wash

The Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in Florida.

Wash of the Week: ACES Carwash

Customers can hit the jackpot at this full-serve in Southern New Jersey.

Wash of the Week: Splash Car Wash

This wash found success by building a strong community.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 114: Bright lighting insights

An audio reading of an article discussing advancements in carwash lighting technology.

Wash Talk ep. 113: Site selection

The president of Suds Creative discusses what determines a great carwash location and other industry trends.

Wash Talk ep. 112: 10,000 members per site with Brink Results

Leadership from a carwash consulting and training company give their insights on reaching membership goals.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Splash Car Wash acquires 50th location

 

on

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, recently announced in a press release the acquisition of the Long Island-based Personal Touch Carwash chain. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The three washes will bring Splash’s total site count to 50 throughout the Northeast region, 30 of which are located in New York.

“We are so pleased to add these great sites, but moreover, we’re excited to add the Personal Touch founding members, Paul Vallario, Mike Pernicone and Nick Iorio, to our development team. The three will lead Splash’s development in the region and have already identified several sites in the market that are currently under negotiation,” stated Mark Curtis, CEO of Splash. “This team knows the Long Island market better than anyone. Together, they have over 90 years of carwash experience, which only enhances Splash’s ability to enter and expand in new markets. It’s great to be able to partner with them.”

Advertisement

Vallario, co-owner and founding member of Personal Touch, added, “It was great working with Mark, Dan Petrelle, Splash’s COO, and Jay Ford, CFO, to get this transaction done, and we look forward to working with them on future acquisitions and the development of new washes in the Long Island market.  We mesh well with the Splash culture and are confident that our employees will be treated well after the sale.”

In other news, Splash also announced zoning approval for two new express wash sites in Henrietta and Nanuet, New York. 

Both sites are expected to begin construction this summer with open dates set in early 2023. 

Splash is currently developing nine new facilities with its East Haven wash expected to open in early June.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Jose Costa named CEO of Magnolia Wash Holdings

Carwash News: Driven Brands Car Wash North America opens 350th carwash

Carwash News: Splash Car Wash recognized as top workplace

Carwash News: Simple Wash Solutions announces deal with Smitty’s Car Wash

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing