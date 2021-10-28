Splash Car Wash acquires Buckmans in Rochester

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash announced the acquisition of Buckmans Car Wash, a Greater Rochester, New York-based chain of four express carwash sites, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

The deal is evidence of Splash’s continued interest in building out a platform in western New York after the ECO Car Wash deal, which included a Plattsburgh, New York site, closed in late 2020.

Splash Car Wash will now operate 11 locations in New York and 29 across the Northeast; it currently has multiple new site developments underway.

“We are thrilled to add Buckmans to our group and excited to welcome their existing team to the Splash family,” stated Mark Curtis, CEO of Splash. “This is a great group of carwashes led by an outstanding team with an amazing legacy.”