Splash Car Wash acquires Buckmans in Rochester

Carwash News

Splash Car Wash acquires Buckmans in Rochester

 

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash announced the acquisition of Buckmans Car Wash, a Greater Rochester, New York-based chain of four express carwash sites, according to a press release.

The deal is evidence of Splash’s continued interest in building out a platform in western New York after the ECO Car Wash deal, which included a Plattsburgh, New York site, closed in late 2020.

Splash Car Wash will now operate 11 locations in New York and 29 across the Northeast; it currently has multiple new site developments underway.

“We are thrilled to add Buckmans to our group and excited to welcome their existing team to the Splash family,” stated Mark Curtis, CEO of Splash.  “This is a great group of carwashes led by an outstanding team with an amazing legacy.” 

“It was a pleasure working with the Splash Group,” added Jeff Gold, the owner of Buckmans for the past 19 years.  “I feel confident that Mark, Dan Petrelle and their team will assimilate my washes and my people smoothly. They have a strong commitment to our team, the community and certainly to providing the best carwash experience possible. I look forward to working with them.”

