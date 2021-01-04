Splash Car Wash acquires Eco Car Wash

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash has announced the acquisition of Eco Car Wash with two locations in Plattsburgh, New York, and Williston, Vermont, according to a press release.

The two sites operate as express exteriors and were owned and operated by Aaron Vincelette, plans to remain with Splash to assist in adding new locations in the region, the release continued.

“We’re so excited to have a great operator like Aaron join our team,” stated Mark Curtis, CEO of Splash Car Wash Inc. “His knowledge of the area coupled with his carwash experience makes him the perfect person to partner with in this region. We’re also excited to add team members, Steve Gainer and general managers Sean O’Brian and Wascar Hernandez.”

Gainer will oversee the two locations and the additional sites Splash acquires and develops, the release noted.

“Mark and his team did a great job of walking me through the contract/sales process,” added Vincelette. “We worked through all the issues, which made me feel like I had selected the right group to partner with. I look forward to continuing to grow the brand in this region.”

Splash partnered with the investment firm, Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm, in November 2018, the release concluded.