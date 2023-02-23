 Splash Car Wash acquires Knockout Car Wash - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Serving car care owners and operators
Carwash News

Splash Car Wash acquires Knockout Car Wash

MILFORD, Conn. — The site is an express wash outfitted with a 190-foot tunnel and 20 self-service vacuums.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, announced in a press release the acquisition of Guilderland, New York-based Knockout Car Wash.

Related Articles

The site is an express wash outfitted with a 190-foot tunnel and 20 self-service vacuums.

This acquisition bolsters Splash’s presence in the Albany market and brings its total wash count to 56, 38 of which are located in New York with the remainder in Connecticut and Vermont.

“We’re excited to welcome Knockout to the Splash family,” stated Mark Curtis, CEO of Splash. “This is complementary to our June 2022 acquisition of Wash Boss and further builds out Splash’s footprint in the Albany market. The acquisition connects our locations from Long Island through the central, northern and western parts of the state. The Hameroffs did a wonderful job constructing this beautiful carwash and we are proud to continue their legacy.”

In other news related to Splash’s New York operations, the company is continuing construction on two new express washes located in Oswego and Leray, New York, which should open in May.

Additionally, Splash plans to commence construction on five more washes in the market.

Furthermore, Splash announced that two new Connecticut sites, one located in Milford and the other in Derby, are expected to open in the second quarter of this year.

Two sites in Vermont and one in Massachusetts have also begun construction. All sites will be operated as express wash sites.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

ZIPS Car Wash celebrates expansion in Minnesota

PLANO, Texas — These will be a few of the first carwashes built that take on the company’s brand new design.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

Plano, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release its expansion in Minnesota with brand-new locations now open in Grand Rapids and Baxter.

ZIPS’ prototype design for these locations was released in 2022 and these new locations are only the second and third of the updated design to open in the country.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Professional Carwashing Industry Report: Fourth edition now available

AKRON, Ohio — This comprehensive report offers industry benchmarks and trending information.

By PCD Staff
Flagship Carwash introduces ‘Express’ wash to Manassas

HERNDON, Va. — Flagship Carwash celebrates its new location opening with food and discounts for its customers.

By PCD Staff
Sonny’s CarWash College names 2022 Instructor of the Year

TAMARAC, Fla. — The Shawn R. Brown Award for Instructional Excellence is given each year in memory of Shawn Brown, a former CarWash College instructor.

By PCD Staff
Take 5 Car Wash opens new site in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — The site offers the ability to get a quick oil change, then take the car through a carwash and to a complimentary detail station.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Razorback Fans Get to Know Jersey Wolfenbarger in ZIPS’ Car Wash Convos

FAYETTEVILLE, Ariz. — The University of Arkansas Women’s Basketball Forward/Guard is interviewed during a ride through a ZIPS Car Wash.

By PCD Staff
Amplify grows capital advisory leadership

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Paul Sigfusson brings 15 years of investment banking, capital markets and private equity investing experience to the team.

By PCD Staff
New carwash marketing agency opens in South Florida

MIAMI — The agency’s team of experts will work closely with clients to create custom solutions to improve their overall brand image and increase their online visibility.

By PCD Staff
Tidal Wave Auto Spa celebrates new opening in Hartselle, AL, with free washes

THOMASTON, Ga. — Company opens ninth brand-new express wash in Alabama.

By PCD Staff