Splash Car Wash acquires Knockout Car Wash - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, announced in a press release the acquisition of Guilderland, New York-based Knockout Car Wash.

The site is an express wash outfitted with a 190-foot tunnel and 20 self-service vacuums.

This acquisition bolsters Splash’s presence in the Albany market and brings its total wash count to 56, 38 of which are located in New York with the remainder in Connecticut and Vermont.

“We’re excited to welcome Knockout to the Splash family,” stated Mark Curtis, CEO of Splash. “This is complementary to our June 2022 acquisition of Wash Boss and further builds out Splash’s footprint in the Albany market. The acquisition connects our locations from Long Island through the central, northern and western parts of the state. The Hameroffs did a wonderful job constructing this beautiful carwash and we are proud to continue their legacy.”

In other news related to Splash’s New York operations, the company is continuing construction on two new express washes located in Oswego and Leray, New York, which should open in May.

Additionally, Splash plans to commence construction on five more washes in the market.

Furthermore, Splash announced that two new Connecticut sites, one located in Milford and the other in Derby, are expected to open in the second quarter of this year.

Two sites in Vermont and one in Massachusetts have also begun construction. All sites will be operated as express wash sites.