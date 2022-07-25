Splash Car Wash acquires site, receives approval for two locations

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash announced in a press release the acquisition of Clean Co Car Wash & Laundromat, an express site located in Montgomery, New York.

This marks 52 Splash locations in the U.S. and 35 in New York.

“We’re so excited to have this site back in the Splash family,” added Glen Sheeley, Splash’s director of development in the New York metro and Connecticut regions. “Montgomery was an express wash that my dad, Wayne and I developed and owned for eight years, and we now are excited to watch the site grow under Splash’s ownership.”

Post-closing, Splash intends to make various upgrades to the site, including the addition of pay stations and self-serve vacuums.

Splash also announced the zoning approval of two new express wash locations in Milford, Connecticut, and Henrietta, New York.

This will bring Splash’s total number of new washes in or soon to be under construction to 10, with more than 15 other sites in various stages of zoning and approval.